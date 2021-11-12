Seafood Processing Equipment Market 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Seafood Processing Equipment Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global seafood processing equipment market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

The global seafood processing equipment market is primarily being driven by the rising demand for processed and ready-to-eat (RTE) seafood products due to the hectic schedules and busy lifestyles of consumers. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the development of high-pressure processing techniques to retain the nutritional value and prolong the shelf life of the product, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the rising health consciousness among the masses, along with increasing expenditure capacities of consumers, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• BAADER

• Bettcher Industries Inc

• CTB Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Company)

• JBT Corporation

• KM Fish Machinery A/S

• Marel, Pisces Fish Machinery Inc

• SEAC AB

• Seafood Technology Limited

• Subzero (Grimsby) Limited

• Uni-Food Technic A/S

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Seafood Type:

• Finfish

• Crustaceans

• Mollusks

• Others

Breakup by Equipment Type:

• Gutting

• Scaling

• Skinning

• Deboning

• Filleting

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Food Specialty Stores

• Convenient Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

