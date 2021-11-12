Open Banking Market Grows At A Rate Of 28% With The Surge Of Online Payment Platforms

Open Banking Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in usage of online platforms for making payments is contributing to the growth of the open banking market. The digital payment system is rapidly expanding with developing payment methods, increased e-commerce use, improved broadband access, and the advent of new technologies. Payment gateway APIs are used by online platforms such as PhonePe, Paytm, and Google Pay to manage recurring billing, and these APIs are often used in open banking. For instance, in August 2021, Google Pay, a US-based digital wallet platform crossed 1 billion transactions. Additionally, in July 2021, PhonePe, a digital payments network, set a new milestone by processing 1.5 billion transactions through the unified payments interface (UPI). Therefore, the rise in the use of online platforms for making payments is expected to propel the growth of the open banking market in the coming years.

The global open banking market size is expected to grow from $11.79 billion in 2020 to $15.13 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.4%. The change in the growth trend of the market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $37.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 25.7%.

The major players covered in the global open banking market are Capital One, HSBC Bank plc, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A, NatWest Group plc, DBS Bank, Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, Citigroup, Banco Santander S.A., Credit Agricole, NCR Corporation, DemystData, Figo GmbH, Finastra, Jack Henry & Associates Inc., and MineralTree Inc.

North America was the largest region in the open banking market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the open banking market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global open banking market is segmented by service type into transactional services, communicative services, information services, by financial services into bank and capital markets, payments, digital currencies, value added services, by deployment type into cloud, on-premises, hybrid, by distribution channel into bank channels, app market, distributors, aggregators.

Open Banking Global Market Report 2021 - By Service Type (Transactional Services, Communicative Services, Information Services), By Financial Services (Bank And Capital Markets, Payments, Digital Currencies, Value Added Services), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises, Hybrid), By Distribution Channel (Bank Channels, App Market, Distributors, Aggregators), COVID-19 Implications And Growth

