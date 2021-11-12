The Food Preservatives Market Shifts Towards Clean Labels

Food Preservatives Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Food Preservatives Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing use of natural preservatives is an emerging trend in the food preservatives market. Consumers are increasingly becoming concerned about the negative impact of preservatives and preferring natural alternatives including organic acids, salt, sugar, and others. Major companies operating in the food preservatives sector are shifting their focus towards natural preservatives solutions to offer a range of clean label preservation to strengthen their position. For instance, in 2021, Kerry Group, an Ireland-based food company expanded its range of clean label preservative solutions to replace traditional sodium nitrite salts to provide safer consumer-friendly preservatives for beverages. The rising development of clean label preservatives is vital to food and drink solutions and determines the success of such products in the market going forward.

The global food preservatives market size is expected to grow from $2.36 billion in 2020 to $2.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth of the food preservatives market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food preservatives market is expected to reach $3.00 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Read More On The Global Food Preservatives Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-preservatives-global-market-report

In June 2021, Kerry Group, an Ireland-based food company acquired Niacet for $1 billion. The acquisition is expected to complement the clean label focus of Kerry Group by expanding their product portfolio to conventional organic acids, vinegar-based preservation technologies, and drying and granulation processes and enhance their leadership position in the food preservation market. Niacet is a US-based company that produces food preservatives.

Major players covered in the global food preservatives industry are Kerry Group, Dupont De Nemours Inc, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, Corbion N.V, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Galactic S.A., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Tate & Lyle PLC., Brenntag Solutions Group Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Univar Inc., Danisco A/S, Hawkin Watts Limited, ABF Ingredients Ltd., Ajinomoto Co. Inc, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Grupo Bimbo, and Hansen Holding A/S.

North America was the largest region in the food preservatives market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the food preservatives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global food preservatives market report is segmented by type into synthetic, natural, by function into anti-microbial, anti-oxidant, chelating agents, enzyme attackers, by application into beverages, oils and fats, bakery, dairy and frozen products, snacks, meat, poultry, confectionery, others.

Food Preservatives Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Synthetic, Natural), By Function (Anti-Microbial, Anti-Oxidant, Chelating Agents, Enzyme Attackers), By Application (Beverages, Oils And Fats, Bakery, Dairy And Frozen Products, Snacks, Meat, Poultry, Confectionery), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides food preservatives market overview, forecast food preservatives market size and growth for the whole market, food preservatives market segments, and geographies, food preservatives market trends, food preservatives market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Food Preservatives Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5443&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Source (Fruits And Vegetables, Oils, Spices And Herbs, Botanical Extracts, Gallic Acid), By Application (Fats And Oils, Prepared Foods, Prepared Meat And Poultry, Seafood, Bakery And Confectionery, Plant Based Alternatives, Nutraceuticals), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-antioxidants-global-market-report

Food Colors Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Natural, Synthetic, Nature Identical), By Form (Liquid, Powder, Gel), By Application (Dairy, Meat Products, Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Processed Food And Vegetables, Oils And Fats), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-color-global-market-report

Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Starches, Vegetable Oils And Fats, Natural Sweeteners, Enzymes And Antioxidants, Natural Flavorings And Colors, Functional Ingredients), By Function (Sweeteners, Emulsifier, Flavors And Color Additives, Preservatives, Fat Replacers, Nutrients, Stabilizers, Thickeners, Binders, And Texturizers, pH Control Agents And Acidulants), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Animal Feed), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-ingredients-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

