Europe Accounts For Largest Share In The Oats Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe was the largest region in the oats market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global oats market size is expected to grow from $5.62 billion in 2020 to $6.16 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth of market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Product innovations are gaining significant popularity in the oats market. Major companies operating in the oats market are focused on developing innovative products to meet customer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in June 2020, Gold&Green, a Finland-based food technology company launched 100% plant-based protein pulled oats. Pulled oats capitalize on the rising popularity of plant-based diet and attract vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians, flexitarians, and almost everyone attempting to eat less meat or looking for tasty and varied protein substitutes. Pulled oats have a unique fibrous texture that integrates flavors well and can be seasoned to taste.

Major players covered in the global oats industry are Blue Lake Milling, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, B&G Foods, The Kellogg Company, Avena Foods Limited, General Mills, Grain Millers, Quaker Oats Company, Nestlé S.A, Nature's Path Foods, Morning Foods, Weetabix Limited, Glanbia Plc, PepsiCo, and Hain Celestial Group.

TBRC’s global oats market report is segmented by type into whole, steel cut, Scottish, regular rolled, quick rolled, instant, others, by form into flakes, granules, flour, by application into bakery products, animal feeds, food ingredients, health care, cosmetic products, others, by distribution channel into hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty retailers, convenience stores, independent retailers, others.

