At a CAGR of 8.5%, Men’s Grooming Products Market Growth 2021 | Key Vendors Colgate-Palmolive Company, Coty, Inc.,
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing awareness regarding self-care among male population is driving demand for high-quality men’s grooming product
The increasing worldwide men's grooming sector is likely to boom throughout the next festive season, thanks to a growing awareness of personal grooming among the general male population around the world. As a result, there is a higher need for high-quality products that cater to men's diverse needs. As a result, the product lines, which are aimed at both men and women, have grown in popularity. Shampoos, conditioners, hairsprays, and other men's grooming products are constantly being introduced by manufacturers. These items work wonders in keeping both guys looking and feeling wonderful throughout the day.
Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/953
The market is expected to increase due to changing fashion trends and rising demand for men's grooming goods such as face creams, shaving foams, and after shaving lotions. Furthermore, rising awareness of the need of self-care is likely to boost market growth. Consumers' increased disposable income encourages them to spend on men's grooming products, leading to the expansion of the men's grooming market. Over the forecast period, rising grooming awareness and an increase in the number of manufacturers in the men's grooming products industry are expected to fuel market expansion.
The Asia Pacific region is predicted to rise significantly throughout the forecast period, owing to rising self-care awareness and the expansion of the e-commerce industry, which is increasing the sale of grooming products. Anti-aging washes, moisturisers, and whitening treatments are in high demand due to the growing male population. Men's grooming products are becoming more popular as a result of social media's influence and the increased use of the internet. India adds 40 million new Internet users per year on average, making it one of the fastest-growing countries in the world. By 2020, India's internet video audience is estimated to reach 500 million people.
Key Developments:
1. In May 2020, Procter & Gamble's Gillette has launched King C. Gillette, a new brand of men’s grooming tools and products, named after founder King Camp Gillette. The King C. Gillette tools and facial hair care essentials include a double-edged safety razor that was pioneered back in 1901 by King C. Gillette and beard-care products such as beard wash and oil.
2. In July 2019, Royal Philips announced the launch of the latest product in male grooming technology – the Philips OneBlade.
3. In August 2020, Marico has launched the brand-new Studio X Clean and Fresh Men's soap under its complete male grooming brand named Studio X.
4. In August 2020, SkinKraft forayed into the men’s grooming market with a customized men’s range in India. The new skincare launch aims to meet the increasing demand for precise and effective skincare solutions in the men’s grooming market in India.
Buy Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/953
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
Contact Us:
Coherent Market Insights
1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
United States of America: +1-206-701-6702
United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Mr. Shah
The increasing worldwide men's grooming sector is likely to boom throughout the next festive season, thanks to a growing awareness of personal grooming among the general male population around the world. As a result, there is a higher need for high-quality products that cater to men's diverse needs. As a result, the product lines, which are aimed at both men and women, have grown in popularity. Shampoos, conditioners, hairsprays, and other men's grooming products are constantly being introduced by manufacturers. These items work wonders in keeping both guys looking and feeling wonderful throughout the day.
Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/953
The market is expected to increase due to changing fashion trends and rising demand for men's grooming goods such as face creams, shaving foams, and after shaving lotions. Furthermore, rising awareness of the need of self-care is likely to boost market growth. Consumers' increased disposable income encourages them to spend on men's grooming products, leading to the expansion of the men's grooming market. Over the forecast period, rising grooming awareness and an increase in the number of manufacturers in the men's grooming products industry are expected to fuel market expansion.
The Asia Pacific region is predicted to rise significantly throughout the forecast period, owing to rising self-care awareness and the expansion of the e-commerce industry, which is increasing the sale of grooming products. Anti-aging washes, moisturisers, and whitening treatments are in high demand due to the growing male population. Men's grooming products are becoming more popular as a result of social media's influence and the increased use of the internet. India adds 40 million new Internet users per year on average, making it one of the fastest-growing countries in the world. By 2020, India's internet video audience is estimated to reach 500 million people.
Key Developments:
1. In May 2020, Procter & Gamble's Gillette has launched King C. Gillette, a new brand of men’s grooming tools and products, named after founder King Camp Gillette. The King C. Gillette tools and facial hair care essentials include a double-edged safety razor that was pioneered back in 1901 by King C. Gillette and beard-care products such as beard wash and oil.
2. In July 2019, Royal Philips announced the launch of the latest product in male grooming technology – the Philips OneBlade.
3. In August 2020, Marico has launched the brand-new Studio X Clean and Fresh Men's soap under its complete male grooming brand named Studio X.
4. In August 2020, SkinKraft forayed into the men’s grooming market with a customized men’s range in India. The new skincare launch aims to meet the increasing demand for precise and effective skincare solutions in the men’s grooming market in India.
Buy Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/953
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
Contact Us:
Coherent Market Insights
1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
United States of America: +1-206-701-6702
United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights
+1 2067016702
email us here