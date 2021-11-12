Global Elementary And Secondary Schools Market Size And Elementary And Secondary Schools Market Growth Opportunities

Elementary And Secondary Schools Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Elementary And Secondary Schools Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Elementary And Secondary Schools Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the elementary and secondary schools market is expected to grow from $1.64 trillion in 2020 to $1.69 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.41 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The elementary and secondary schools market consists of the revenues of elementary and secondary school services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide academic courses and associated course work to basic preparatory education i.e. kindergarten through 12th grade. The market covers school boards and school districts.

Trends In The Global Elementary And Secondary Schools Market

Flipped classroom model of teaching is enhancing the students learning experience by creating an interactive atmosphere in classrooms. In flipped classroom, students view lecture materials or video lectures as homework prior to coming to class. In-class time, interactive discussions and collaborative works are performed under the guidance of the teacher. Flipped classroom gives students the flexibility to consume the lecture material at own pace and come prepared to ask specific questions in class. According to the Flipped Learning Network, 71% of teachers who flipped their classes noticed improved grades, and 80% reported improved student behavior as a result., thus indicating effectiveness of flipped classroom teaching model.

Global Elementary And Secondary Schools Market Segments:

The global elementary and secondary schools market is further segmented:

By Type: Primary School, Middle School, Secondary School

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Geography: The global elementary and secondary school market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific elementary and secondary schools market accounts for the largest share in the global elementary and secondary schools market.

Elementary And Secondary Schools Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides elementary and secondary schools global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global elementary and secondary schools market, elementary and secondary schools global market share, elementary and secondary schools global market players, elementary and secondary schools global market segments and geographies, elementary and secondary schools market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country, Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Elementary And Secondary Schools Market Organizations Covered: Goodstart Early Learning, KinderCare Learning Centers, Learning Care Group Inc., Primrose Schools, Nobel Learning Communities Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

