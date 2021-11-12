Increasing Health Concerns Contribute To The Natural Sweeteners Market Growth

Natural Sweeteners Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity is expected to propel the growth of the natural sweeteners market in the coming years. A large portion of the population is choosing low sugar options to manage their diabetes and obesity conditions. Many individuals are switching from refined table sugar and high-fructose corn syrup to natural sweeteners because they are a healthier alternative to refined sugars and can help people lose weight. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, around 38.2 million children globally, under the age of 5 years were obese or overweight.

Additionally, as per the World Health Organization report in 2021, diabetes has resulted in 1.5 million deaths in 2019. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity drives the growth of the natural sweeteners market.

The global natural sweeteners market size is expected to grow from $4.60 billion in 2020 to $4.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth of the natural sweeteners market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The natural sweeteners market is expected to reach $6.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

In December 2020, Whole Earth Brands, Inc., a US-based food company brand acquired Wholesome Sweeteners for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition broadens whole earth's diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delectable products, which meet rising consumer requirements for natural and plant-based dietary options, baking ingredients, and flavor profiles. Wholesome Sweeteners Incorporated is a US-based company that focuses on organic sweeteners.

Major players covered in the global natural sweeteners industry are ABF Ingredients, Archer-Daniels-Midland, Cargill Inc., DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, FoodChem International Corporation, Galam Ltd., GLG Life Tech Corp, Herboveda, Imperial Sugar, Ingredion Incorporated, Madhava Foods, Merisant, Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd, Ohly, PureCircle Ltd, Roquette Frères, Sunwin Tech Group Inc, SweetLeaf Stevia, Tate & Lyle PLC, Associated British Foods Plc, Fooditive B.V., Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, Nestle SA, and Wilmar International Limited.

North America was the largest region in the natural sweeteners market in 2020. The regions covered in the natural sweeteners market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global natural sweeteners market report is segmented by type into stevia, sorbitol, xylitol, mannitol, erythritol, sweet proteins, others, by application into bakery goods, sweet spreads, confectionery and chewing gums, beverages, dairy products, others, by end-user into food and beverages, pharmaceutical, direct sales, others.

Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Stevia, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Sweet Proteins), By Application (Bakery Goods, Sweet Spreads, Confectionery And Chewing Gums, Beverages, Dairy Products), By End-User (Food And Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Direct Sales), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides natural sweeteners market overview, forecast natural sweeteners global market size and growth for the whole market, natural sweeteners global market segments, and geographies, natural sweeteners market trends, natural sweeteners market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

