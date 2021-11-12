Global Frozen Food Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Frozen Food Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Frozen Food Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the frozen food market is expected to grow from $167.34 billion in 2020 to $174.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $224.2 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. The frozen food manufacturing market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

The frozen food market consists of sales of frozen food by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce frozen food including frozen fruits, juices, vegetables, and frozen specialty foods. This market does not cover meat products. The companies in the frozen food industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Frozen food manufacturers are using technologies such as individual quick freezing (IQF) to improve yield and quality of frozen foods. The IQF method involves transferring the individual food items on a conveyor belt into a blast freezer that quickly freezes the items. With IQF method, every individual piece of food is frozen separately, as opposed to bulk or block freezing. This method boosts yield by 1.5-3% and results in better quality products with high nutritional value and less wastage. Examples of IQF foods include fruits such as blueberries, strawberries and peaches, and vegetables such as corn, peas and green beans. The global IQF vegetable market is expected to reach $2 billion by 2026, thus indicating significant demand for IQF food products in future.

By Type: Frozen Fruit, Juice, And Vegetable, Frozen Specialty Food

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

Subsegments Covered: Frozen Fruit, Frozen Juice, Frozen Vegetables, Frozen Meals, Other Frozen Specialties

By Geography: The global frozen food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific frozen food market accounts for the largest share in the global frozen food market.

Frozen Food Market Organizations Covered: Tyson Foods, Nestle, Conagra Brands, Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

