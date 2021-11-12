Global Bread And Bakery Products Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Bread And Bakery Products Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Bread And Bakery Products Global Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Bread And Bakery Products Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Bread And Bakery Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the bread and bakery products market is expected to grow from $212.5 billion in 2020 to $222.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The bread and bakery products market is expected to reach $279.54 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for bakery & confectionary products due to rising population, during the forecast period.

The bread and bakery products market consists of sales of bread and bakery products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce bread and bakery products. The companies in the bread and bakery products industry process flour (but not dough) into bread and bakery products not for immediate consumption on the premises, and package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Bread and bakery product manufacturers are increasingly depending on social media to market their products. As more consumers share their dining experiences on social media websites such as Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook, bread and bakery product manufacturers are creating innovative and artistic bakery products to gain popularity. According to a study by maru/matchbox, 69% of millennials take a photograph or video of their food before eating.

By Type: Bread, Cake And Pastries, Other Bread And Bakery Product

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By Origin: Whole Wheat Flour, Multi Grain Flour

Subsegments Covered: Cake, Pastries

By Geography: The global bread and bakery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific bread and bakery products market accounts for the largest share in the global bread and bakery products market.

Bread And Bakery Products Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides bread and bakery products market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global bread and bakery products market, bread and bakery products market share, bread and bakery products market players, bread and bakery products market segments and geographies, bread and bakery products market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Bread And Bakery Products Market Organizations Covered: Dan Cake, Barilla Group, Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. De C.V, Associated British Foods Plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

