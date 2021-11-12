Global Calcium Carbonate Market Analysis 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Share and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global calcium carbonate market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
Calcium carbonate refers to a colorless, odorless, tasteless and crystalline carbonic salt of calcium. It is extracted from limestone rocks through mining and quarrying and can be commercially manufactured by decomposing limestone to carbon dioxide, followed by re-carbonization. Calcium carbonate is usually available in grounded and precipitates variants, which are widely used in the manufacturing of papers, plastics, paints, rubbers and adhesives. In pharmaceutical products, calcium carbonate is used as a calcium supplement and as an antacid to treat digestive problems.
Market Trends
The extensive utilization of calcium carbonate in paper mills as a filler material in alkaline papermaking processes is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, widespread product application in manufacturing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) packaging and lightweight automobile components is also propelling the global market for calcium carbonate. Additionally, several product innovations have led to the introduction of nano calcium carbonate that function as smart carriers to deliver genes, enzymes and therapeutic drugs in the medical sector. Besides this, the expanding usage of calcium carbonate in numerous construction activities, along with extensive R&D activities will continue to drive the global market in the coming years.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Blue Mountain Minerals
Carmeuse (Carmeuse Lime Inc.)
GCCP Resources (SGX: 41T)
GLC Minerals LLC (Hurlbut Holdings Inc.)
Greer Limestone Company
Gulshan Polyols Ltd (NSE: GULPOLY)
Imerys (Belgian Securities B.V.) (EPA: NK)
M. Huber Corporation
LafargeHolcim
Minerals Technologies Inc.
Mississippi Lime Company
Omya AG
Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals
United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Inberdon Enterprises Ltd.). (NASDAQ: USLM)
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, application and geography.
Breakup by Type:
Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)
Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)
Breakup by Application:
Paper
Paints and Coatings
Plastics
Adhesives and Sealants
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
