Global Calcium Carbonate Market Analysis 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Share and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global calcium carbonate market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Calcium carbonate refers to a colorless, odorless, tasteless and crystalline carbonic salt of calcium. It is extracted from limestone rocks through mining and quarrying and can be commercially manufactured by decomposing limestone to carbon dioxide, followed by re-carbonization. Calcium carbonate is usually available in grounded and precipitates variants, which are widely used in the manufacturing of papers, plastics, paints, rubbers and adhesives. In pharmaceutical products, calcium carbonate is used as a calcium supplement and as an antacid to treat digestive problems.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/calcium-carbonate-technical-material-market-report/requestsample

Market Trends

The extensive utilization of calcium carbonate in paper mills as a filler material in alkaline papermaking processes is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, widespread product application in manufacturing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) packaging and lightweight automobile components is also propelling the global market for calcium carbonate. Additionally, several product innovations have led to the introduction of nano calcium carbonate that function as smart carriers to deliver genes, enzymes and therapeutic drugs in the medical sector. Besides this, the expanding usage of calcium carbonate in numerous construction activities, along with extensive R&D activities will continue to drive the global market in the coming years.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3rGcQ85

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Blue Mountain Minerals

Carmeuse (Carmeuse Lime Inc.)

GCCP Resources (SGX: 41T)

GLC Minerals LLC (Hurlbut Holdings Inc.)

Greer Limestone Company

Gulshan Polyols Ltd (NSE: GULPOLY)

Imerys (Belgian Securities B.V.) (EPA: NK)

M. Huber Corporation

LafargeHolcim

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Mississippi Lime Company

Omya AG

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Inberdon Enterprises Ltd.). (NASDAQ: USLM)

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

Breakup by Application:

Paper

Paints and Coatings

Plastics

Adhesives and Sealants

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports by IMARC Group

Digital Marketing Software Market: https://bit.ly/3c7gwc8

Electric Wheelchair Market: https://bit.ly/2PYXHB1

Off-the-Road Tire Market: https://bit.ly/3gdOPjh

Sports Fishing Equipment Market: https://bit.ly/2Fuf3km

Agricultural Biologicals Market: https://bit.ly/3hn5hhn

In-Memory Computing Market: https://bit.ly/3cQ1mad

Household Cleaners Market: https://bit.ly/2T1Ie1C

Self-Organizing Network Market: https://bit.ly/3cXnRtG

Respiratory Protective Equipment Market: http://bit.ly/32TODzP

Virtual Production Market: https://bit.ly/3uyPq6n

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.