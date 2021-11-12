Automotive Sensors Market Study Mentioning Positive Growth | Players – Continental AG, Infineon Technologies, etc

Emergen Research Logo

Automotive Sensors Market Size – USD 26.68 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.6%,

VANCOUVER, CANADA, BC, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global Automotive Sensors Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Automotive Sensors market’s present and future trends.

Rise in demand for vehicle electrification, formulation of stringent government regulations related to emissions will drive the automotive sensors market at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Automotive Sensors Market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027. Emission regulations and stringent fuel-efficiency norms formulated by several governments of different countries are propelling the growth of the market in this segment. Meeting analog information related to temperature and pressure of automobiles for use by their digital control units is critical to meet desired fuel-efficiency and emission regulations.

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Automotive Sensors market players.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/96

The Automotive Sensors report further sheds light on strategic initiatives and business expansion plans undertaken by the key companies operating in the Automotive Sensors industry. The report assesses the strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Automotive Sensors market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts.

Key players in the market include Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Sensata Technologies, Allegro Microsystems, Analog Devices, Elmos Semiconductor, and CTS Corporation, among others.

Elements analyzed in the report:

The Global Automotive Sensors Market report offers an elaborate analysis of the different elements of the industry, such as product development and technological advancements, product types, applications, and major expansion strategies undertaken by prominent companies. The assessment has been done based on primary and secondary research with a special focus on technological advancements, prominent industry players and suppliers, and distributors operating in the industry. The Automotive Sensors report is formulated to assist the readers better understand the overall market and make well-informed decisions.

Further key findings from the report suggest

LiDAR sensor is the most important sensor for an autonomous automotive vehicle. Self-driving or autonomous vehicles being tested by companies such as Uber, Alphabet, Toyota, and others rely heavily on these types of sensors to locate themselves on the detailed maps they need to get around and to identify things like other vehicles and pedestrians.

The chassis application segment will also show steady growth in this market over the forecast period. The growth is majorly attributed to the chassis sensor capability to provide safety to the passenger and driver, which controls and handles a vehicle with stability

By the vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to retain its pole position in the automotive sensors market owing to the rising demand for safe and high-performance vehicles in the emerging countries.

China is the key country and holds a significant share for the automotive sensors market in the APAC region. Other countries like South Korea, Japan, and India have also experienced a surge in the installation of automotive sensors.

Buy an exclusive copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/96

The global Automotive Sensors market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Automotive Sensors market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Automotive Sensors market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player.

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Gasoline Powered

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Powertrain

Chassis

Exhaust

Safety & Control

Body Electronics

Telematics

ADAS

Others

Global Sensor Fusion Market Report – Table of Contents:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Sensor Fusion market segments

1.3 Target players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Key learning objectives

1.7 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Sensor Fusion market size

2.2 Latest trends of the Sensor Fusion market by region

2.3 Key corporate trends

3. Global Sensor Fusion Market share by key players

3.1 Global Sensor Fusion Market size by manufacturers

3.2 Global Sensor Fusion Market key players

3.3 Products/solutions/services of major players

3.4 New entrants in the Sensor Fusion market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion plans

4. Global Sensor Fusion Market by product type

4.1 Global Sensor Fusion Sales by Product

4.2 Global Sensor Fusion by Product Revenue

Read Complete report Published by Emergen Research@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-sensors-market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

Survey of reports provided and provided by Emergen Research

Small Modular Reactor Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/small-modular-reactor-market

Fuel Cells Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fuel-cells-market

Distributed Energy Generation Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/distributed-energy-generation-market

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/unmanned-underwater-vehicles-market

Battery Monitoring System Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-monitoring-system-market

Head-up Display Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/head-up-display-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.