Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Research Report by Product - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size – USD 8.73 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.7%, trends –Growth of environment-friendly coating technologies.

VANCOUVER, CANADA, BC, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Automotive Refinish Coatings market’s present and future trends.

The changing lifestyle and buying behaviour of people, a rise in disposable income, and the growing demand for luxury vehicles are some the factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 11.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Automotive refinish coatings are used by market players to address the growing need for maintenance of the vehicle, up-to-date servicing to improve the durability and look of the vehicles by protecting them from any supposed damages and UV radiation. Constant investment in R&D and innovation in refinish coatings, such as eco-friendly high-tech coating materials, which is another driving factor of the market.

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

The Automotive Refinish Coatings report further sheds light on strategic initiatives and business expansion plans undertaken by the key companies operating in the Automotive Refinish Coatings industry.

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Automotive Refinish Coatings market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts.

Key participants include The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., Matrix System Automotive Finishes, Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, and Berger Paints India Ltd., among others.

Elements analyzed in the report:

The Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market report offers an elaborate analysis of the different elements of the industry, such as product development and technological advancements, product types, applications, and major expansion strategies undertaken by prominent companies.

Key underline From The Report

Clear coats, offer protection to the paint on vehicles from sun, dust, or water, hold the largest share of the market in 2019. The segment is expected to have a growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Metal substrates held the largest share in 2019 and are expected to lead the segment throughout the forecast period with a significant CAGR since metal surfaces are prone to suffer from corrosion.

The passenger vehicles segment dominated the market with 40.3% of the share in 2019, in terms of revenue. The demand is expected to increase because of high disposable incomes, substantially changing buying behaviour, and demand for luxury cars.

The Asia Pacific region, mainly China, Japan, and India, has witnessed the expansion of its automotive industry owing to the high demand for commercial and passenger vehicles, increased population and congestion, which, in turn, has led to the growth of the market in the region.

The global Automotive Refinish Coatings market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Automotive Refinish Coatings market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player.

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epoxy

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Primer

Basecoat

Clearcoat

Activator

Filler

Putty

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solvent-borne Coatings

Water-borne Coatings

UV-cured Coatings

