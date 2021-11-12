Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market Predicted to Tank $9,512 Million by 2023 | CAGR of 5.6%

The global infusion pumps & accessories market was valued at $6,478 Mn in 2016, and is estimated to reach $9,512 Mn at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2023.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market by Product [Devices & Pumps (Syringe Infusion Pump, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Volumetric Infusion Pumps, Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Patient Controlled Analgesia Pumps, Implantable Infusion Pumps, and Enteral Infusion Pumps) and Accessories & Disposables (Infusion Catheters, Valves, IV Sets, Cannulas, Tubing, Needles, and Others)], Application (Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia & Pain Management, Chemotherapy, Pediatrics & Neonatology, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) - Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.



Infusion pumps are medical devices employed to deliver medications and fluids into patients body in controlled dosages. They are designed according to the usage; for example, for stationary use, the device is placed at patient bedside, and for ambulatory use, they can be wearable or portable. Infused fluids are various medications that are administered on the basis of patient conditions such as nutrients for eternal feeding, insulin, hormones, antibiotics, and others. Moreover, these pumps are widely used in healthcare settings such as patient, outpatient, private clinics, and at-home settings.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Gastroenterology segment occupied the largest share in 2016, and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the chemotherapy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023. The utilization rate of infusion pumps for hospitals is high; however, home care segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the development of technologically advanced home-based infusion pumps.

Key findings of the Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market:

Accessories & disposables segment accounted for around three-fourths share of the global infusion pumps and accessories market in 2016.

Ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Diabetes segment accounted for nearly one-fifth share of the global infusion pumps & accessories market in 2016.

North America accounted for around three-fifths share of the global infusion pumps & accessories market in 2016.

LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2023.

