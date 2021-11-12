APAC Energy Management System Market | Industry Shares, Revenue, Topmost Industry competitor Analysis

Allied Market

Growing industrialization and the need to optimize energy consumption are the key factors contributing to the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market is segmented into component, type, end-user, vertical, and country. In the component segment, software accounts for the highest revenue contributing about 36% of the market revenue in 2014. The software segment would dominate the Asia Pacific energy management systems market in the forecast period 2015-2020, owing to its high price and rapid technological changes. However, the controller segment would exhibit a higher CAGR of 23% in the forecast period 2015-2020.

The Asia Pacific energy management systems industry is expected to garner $11.8 Billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 19.5% during the period 2015-2020 (latest statistical data available). Growing industrialization and advancements in technologies majorly supplement the growth of energy management systems industry in the Asia Pacific region. Korea was the highest revenue-generating country in 2014, followed by Japan and China. Energy management systems for residential end-users would exhibit a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to an increase in the per capita disposable income, growing awareness, and stringent environmental regulation policies.

The sectors such as manufacturing, power & energy, telecom & IT, retail & offices among others flourish in the Asia Pacific region owing to the developing economies, growing industrialization and favorable government regulations & initiatives. Therefore, the adoption of an Energy management system becomes crucial in most sectors owing to the increasing energy requirements, rising energy prices, and the need to control and reduce carbon emissions whilst magnifying their efficiency. Power & energy sector accounted for the largest share, contributing about 40% of the overall EMS Asia Pacific market in 2014. However, retail & office sector is expected to witness the highest CAGR 23.3% during the forecast period 2015-2020.

Among end-users, the commercial sector would generate the highest revenue over the forecast period. The sector includes verticals such as retail & offices, manufacturing units, power & energy, telecom & IT, hospitals, educational institutions, and others where only BEMS & IEMS is applied.

Major industry players - Azbil Corp., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., Johnson controls, Inc., among others.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1166

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Reports -

1. Energy Management Systems Market



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.



If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.