Battery Recycling Market Research Report 2021, Business Size, Segment by Type, Regions and End User, Trend Analysis

Battery Recycling Market Size – USD 16.19 billion in 2019, Battery Recycling Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Industry Trends –Growth of the automotive industry

The latest research report by Emergen Research, named 'Global Battery Recycling Market - Forecast to 2027', entails a comprehensive review of the global Battery Recycling market's present and future trends.

A surge in demand for recycled products is a significant factor driving the market demand.

The global battery recycling market is expected to reach USD 24.57 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for lithium-ion battery recycling is influenced by the rising demand for electric as well as hybrid electric vehicles where lithium-ion batteries are used extensively. Adoption of these vehicles results in a price hike of battery materials such as cobalt and lithium, hence making the recycling of lithium-ion battery industries more profitable.

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Battery Recycling market players.

The Battery Recycling report further sheds light on strategic initiatives and business expansion plans undertaken by the key companies operating in the Battery Recycling industry. The report assesses the strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Battery Recycling market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts.

Key participants include Ecobat Logistics, East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc., Gopher Resource LLC, Retriev Technoloies Inc., Battery Solutions Inc., RSR Corporation, Glencore International AG, Fortum Oyj, Call2Recycle Inc., and Doe Run Company, among others.

Elements analyzed in the report:

The Global Battery Recycling Market report offers an elaborate analysis of the different elements of the industry, such as product development and technological advancements, product types, applications, and major expansion strategies undertaken by prominent companies. The assessment has been done based on primary and secondary research with a special focus on technological advancements, prominent industry players and suppliers, and distributors operating in the industry. The Battery Recycling report is formulated to assist the readers better understand the overall market and make well-informed decisions.

Key Highlights From The Report

By type, lead-acid batteries dominated the market in 2019. These batteries are used by several end-users owing to the offering of advantages, including better corrosion & gassing resistance, overcharging, and self-discharge protection, as well as cost and energy efficiency.

By processing state, the extraction of materials held a substantial market size in 2019. The existing recycling rate of batteries very much depends on the type and usage of batteries, along with the availability of technologies for raw material extraction.

By application, consumer electronics contributed to the second-largest market share in 2019. Growing demand for laptops, UPS, and smart devices, among other consumer electronics devices that require batteries for operation and or portability, is driving the demand for battery recycling.

The market in the North America held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 4.8% in the forecast period. The high demand in the region is due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles, especially in the US. The environmental concern among the governments about the health hazards of the lithium-ion battery is considerably propelling the battery recycling market.

The global Battery Recycling market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Battery Recycling market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Battery Recycling market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-Based

Nickel-Based

Lead-Acid

Others

Battery Recycling Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Extraction of Materials

Reuse, Repackaging, & Second Life

Disposal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

