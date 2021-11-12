Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Forecast By 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global natural killer cells therapeutics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global NK cells therapeutics market is primarily driven by their increasing utilization in various molecular and combination therapies for various treatments. They are used as effective therapeutic drugs in cases of cancer, liver and infectious diseases. Furthermore, the rising awareness regarding the importance of immunotherapies has increased the need for better therapeutic options and the launch of new products, which is expected to influence market growth in the future. As a result, several research activities have resulted in the development of allogeneic NK cells with maximum therapeutic effects. They also enhance the target and extend the persistence of potent immune cells, which helps create a strong and sustained anti-cancer immune-mediated attack.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Affimed GmbH

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Fate Therapeutics

• Fortress Biotech Inc.

• Glycostem Therapeutics

• Innate Pharma S.A.

• Kuur Therapeutics Inc

• Athenex Inc

• Nkarta Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Ziopharm Oncology Inc.

Breakup by Therapeutics:

• NK Cell Therapies

• NK Cell Directed Antibodies

Breakup by Application:

• Cancer

• Gastrointestinal Diseases

• Immunoproliferative Disorders

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Research Centers and Institutes

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

