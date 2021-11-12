Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market Growth becoming larger and Massively Growing up with CAGR of 5.70% [2027]

Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market is estimated to reach $2,104 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market by Type [Analyzers/Instruments by Product Type (Blood Gas Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers, and Combined Analyzers), and Modality (Portable, Benchtop, and Laboratory) and Consumables], Product/Brand (i-STAT, GEM Premier, ABL Flex, RAPID Series, Cobas, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market was valued at $1,427 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $2,104 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Blood gas analyzers are used to measure different parameters, such as pH, blood gas (pCO2 and pO2), electrolytes, and metabolites, from the whole blood samples. Growth in number of patients being treated in ICUs, NICUs, and emergency departments; rise in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases; technological advancement in blood gas & electrolyte analyzers, and increase in number of product approvals are the major factors driving the market growth. However, complexity involved in the interpretation of data act as a restraining factor for the market growth. Increase in investment by major medical diagnostics giants and improvement in healthcare facilities in Asia-Pacific provides growth opportunities for the market.

Key Findings of the Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

In 2016, the portable analyzer segment accounted for the highest share of the global blood gas & electrolyte analyzers market.

The ABL Flex segment contributed the highest revenue to the global market in 2016.

The hospital segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

North America market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2023.

