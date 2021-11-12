Asia Pacific Smartwatch Market | Industry Shares, Revenue, Topmost Industry competitor Analysis

Asia Pacific Smartwatch Market

An increase in the number of smartphone users, technological advancements lead the market growth to a significant extent in the region.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smartwatch market has grown at a steady pace. Smartwatch leads the bandwagon for wearable devices that enables a user to easily switch to it replacing traditional watches and providing more usability, functionality, and convergence similar to smartphones, which captured the market around two decades ago.

The Asia-Pacific smartwatch market is expected to garner $28,596 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 69.8% during the period 2016-2022. Increase in the number of smartphone users, technological advancements, and rise in demand for high-end devices lead the market growth to a significant extent in the Asia-Pacific region.

Among the major trends, the increase in the usage of fitness apps and the budgets of manufacturers for R&D of hi-tech devices govern the market trends for smartwatches. China dominates the overall market, being a manufacturing hub in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, Australia is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Among the operating systems, Android based smartwatches dominated the market, owing to numerous embedded apps and Android phone users in the Asia-Pacific region. Nevertheless, Windows OS is expected to depict the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Major industry players - Apple Inc., Google Inc., Garmin Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Pebble, and Nike, Inc.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

