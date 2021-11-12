Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Report 2021-26: Outlook, Demand, Share, Share, Future Growth

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global glass bonding adhesives market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global glass bonding adhesives market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Glass bonding adhesives refer to several agents that are utilized for joining two surfaces like glass to glass or to other substrates, including metals, plastics and rubbers. They are manufactured using several materials, such as epoxy, cyanoacrylate, silicone, polyurethane, etc. Glass bonding adhesives provide exceptional performance at minimum costs as they are easy to apply, have high strength bond and exhibit resistance to low temperature. As a result, these adhesives are gaining immense traction across various industries, including construction, electronics, furniture, automotive, consumer goods and medical devices.

Market Trends:

The growing utilization of glass bonding adhesives in the healthcare sector is primarily driving the market growth. These additives help to design modern pharmaceutical systems to facilitate targeted drug delivery and optimize drug release rates. Furthermore, in the automotive industry, glass bonding adhesives are used as an efficient substitute for nuts and bolts as they minimize the overall weight of the vehicle. Besides this, continuous advancements in bonding technology and the introduction of sustainable non-hazardous glass bonding adhesives have created numerous opportunities for manufacturers across the electronic and construction industries. These adhesives are extensively utilized in smartphones, headphones, speakers, and other consumer electronics. Furthermore, the wide applications of glass as a reinforcing element in windows and facades will continue to bolster the demand for glass bonding adhesives in the coming years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Ashland Inc.

DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

Dymax Corporation

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Master Bond Inc.

Permabond LLC

Sika AG

The 3M Company

The Dow Chemical Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Product:

UV Cured

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Silicone

Others

Breakup by Application:

Construction

Furniture

Automotive and Transportation

Electronics and Appliances

Consumer Goods

Medical Devices

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

