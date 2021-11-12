Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Size 2021-26: Growth, Share, Price Trends and Research Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global aluminum foil packaging market reached a value of around US$ 18 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Aluminum foil refers to a recyclable, malleable and non-toxic rolled sheet widely available in varying thicknesses depending on its application. It provides protection against light, moisture, microorganisms, oxygen, and other components that may lead to product spoilage. Aluminum foil is extensively used in manufacturing aseptic packaging that enables the storage of perishable goods without refrigeration. It also finds various applications in the packaging of pet food, ready-to-eat (RTE) food items, cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, etc.

Market Trends

The surging demand for ready-to-eat food products and beverages through online food delivery channels is propelling the global market for aluminum foil packaging. Furthermore, aluminum foil is combined with flexible films to form a barrier layer and create lightweight, flexible packages that are widely used in the packaging of powdered-milk, pet food, tuna, coffee, soups etc. Aluminum foil is also used in the packaging of cosmetic products to protect them from contamination during transportation and shipping. Moreover, the implementation of stringent regulations pertaining to the ban on single-use plastic is also bolstering the demand for aluminum foil packaging. Besides this, the growing adoption of aseptic packaging solutions due to the spread of coronavirus disease through packaging surfaces is anticipated to further drive the market for aluminum foil packaging in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Alcoa Corporation

Aliberico Slu

Alufoil Products Pvt. Ltd.

Amcor Plc

Carcano Antonio S.p.A.

Constantia Flexibles

Coppice Alupack Ltd. (Euro Packaging UK Ltd.)

JW Aluminum

Novelis Inc. (Hindalco Industries)

Raviraj Foils Limited

Zhangjiagang Goldshine Aluminium Foil Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, packaging type, foil type, thickness, end use industry, application and geography

Breakup by Product:

Foil Wraps

Pouches

Blisters

Containers

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Semi-Rigid Packaging

Breakup by Foil Type:

Printed

Unprinted

Breakup by Thickness:

007 mm – 0.09 mm

09 mm – 0.2 mm

2 mm – 0.4 mm

Breakup by End Use Industry

Food and Beverage

Tobacco

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

