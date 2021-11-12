Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform integrates various administrative and operational business processes into a unified system. It primarily controls core, end-to-end, and real-time business activities, along with enhancing operational efficiency, reducing risks, fostering collaboration and supply chain management, etc. As a result, ERP is widely adopted across several organizations to minimize overall operational and capital expenses.

Market Trends

The rising digitization of several business processes has escalated the adoption of ERP solutions to automate tasks and streamline information in various departments. ERP also helps in integrating financial processes, human resource management, providing analytical support to managers, and effectively managing project life cycle. As a result, it is increasingly being utilized in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry worldwide. Besides this, the expanding healthcare sector has led to the rising demand for ERP in minimizing clinical errors, improving patient care, and monitoring clinical and administrative costs. Additionally, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the implementation of stringent lockdown regulations resulting in the widespread adoption of remote working models across several organizations. As a result, there is an increasing demand for cloud-based ERP solutions for remote management of complex systems and to meet several compliance standards for enhanced data security.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)

International Business Machines Corporation

Kronos Incorporated (Hellman & Friedman LLC)

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

The Sage Group Plc

TOTVS S.A

Unit4 (Advent International)

Workday Inc.

Yonyou Network Technology Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, business segment, deployment type, organization size, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Business Segment:

Sales and Marketing

Finance and Accounting

Order Management

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Organizations

Small and Medium-Sized Organizations

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Government

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

