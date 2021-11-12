High Purity Alumina Market Growth 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “High Purity Alumina Market Growth: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global high purity alumina market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during 2021-2026.

High purity alumina (HPA), or aluminum oxide, stands for processed non-metallurgical alumina. It is manufactured through the hydrolysis of aluminum oxide, hydrochloric acid leaching, underwater spark discharge with aluminum, and vapor-phase oxidation processes. HPA can be divided into 4N, 5N, and 6N, depending upon the purity level and exhibits a high melting point, enhanced corrosion resistance, and improved thermal stability. As a result, HPA is widely utilized in the manufacturing of artificial sapphire substrates, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), lithium-ion batteries, semiconductors, smart electronic devices, ceramics, photovoltaic cells, and artificial gemstones.

Market Trends

The market is primarily driven by the significant growth in the consumer electronics industry. HPA is widely utilized to fabricate semiconductors, which are further used in the assembling of computers, tablets, gaming consoles, televisions, and servers. Additionally, HPA is also used as a coating on lithium-ion batteries that are installed in electronic vehicles (EVs) to optimize efficiency and minimize carbon emissions. Moreover, several product advancements have led to the development of medical bio-ceramics for orthopedic and dental implants, thereby further propelling the market growth. In the coming years, the rising adoption of HPA to produce energy-efficient LED bulbs and sapphires with minimal flaws in the crystal lattice, will continue to drive the market growth on a global level.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of purity level, production method, application and geography

Breakup by Purity Level:

4N

5N

6N

Breakup by Production Method:

Hydrolysis of Aluminium Alkoxide

Hydrochloric Acid Leaching

Others

Breakup by Application:

LED

Semiconductor Substrate

Phosphor

Sapphire Glass

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

