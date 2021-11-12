Global Steel Rebar Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price Trends and Research Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group the global steel rebar market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Steel rebar or reinforcement steel is a steel bar or mesh of steel wire used to reinforce and support concrete and other stone structures. It is manufactured using carbon steel, welded wire fabric, epoxy, stainless steel, galvanized and glass-fiber reinforced polymers, iron, sheet-metal, carbon, sulfur and phosphorus. Steel rebars are available in various sizes and shapes like round, square-twisted, ribbed, stretched and ribbed-twisted. They offer numerous advantages, such as high durability, malleability, tensile strength, and thermal resistance.

Market Trends

Significant growth in the construction industry over the years is primarily driving the market. Steel Rebars are widely used to construct modern infrastructures like skyscrapers, roadways, sewage tunnels, airports and stadiums. They are utilized as prestressed reinforcing bar in construction activities to minimize the slippage and cracking and improve bonding with the cement beams and columns. Additionally, several product innovations, such as the development of thermo-mechanical technology that improves the quality of rebars, are further catalyzing the market growth. Various manufacturers are introducing advanced variants with superior tensile strength, ductility and corrosion resistance properties which will further continue to drive the market for steel rebar in the coming years.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, process, finishing type, end use and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Deformed

Mild

Breakup by Process:

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking

Electric Arc Furnace

Breakup by Finishing Type:

Epoxy

Coated

Black

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ArcelorMittal (Mittal Steel Company), CELSA Steel UK, Commercial Metal Company, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Gerdau SA, Hyundai Steel, Nippon Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, Steel Authority of India, Jiangsu Shagang Group Company Limited, Steel Dynamics Inc. and Tata Steel Limited.

