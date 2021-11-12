Potassium Hydroxide Market Share, Analysis, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2027

Reports And Data

Potassium Hydroxide Market Size – USD 2.46 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 1.3%, Market Trends – Rapidly growing population

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for potassium hydroxide from the end-use industries is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global potassium hydroxide market is expected to reach USD 2.79 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to growing applications of potassium hydroxide.

A significant portion of potassium hydroxide produced globally is used in the production of potassium carbonate, which is used for many chemical synthesis process. Several organic and inorganic and organic potassium salts are produced from potassium carbonate as well as it is a raw material for condensation agents and drying neutralization. It finds application as a fertilizer for acidic soil as well as the printing and textile industry. Potassium carbonate solutions are utilized as cooling brines and fire retardants, along with its usage as a leavening agent in baked goods, and an additive in drying raisins, among others. Moreover, potassium carbonate is applied in the production of video glass and various other specialty glasses, photographic chemicals, detergents and cleaners, gas purification, dairy industry, rubber additives, polymer catalysts, potassium bicarbonate, textiles, and cement.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2658

The phosphates, derived from potassium hydroxide, have buffering chelating and cleansing effects and finds usage in primarily as builders in industrial cleaners and detergents, and in water treatment chemicals, owing to their exceptional solubility. Potassium phosphates are also implemented in solubilized casein products and food applications, among others.

Top Key Players:

INEOS, Olin Corporation, Inovyn Chlorvinyls Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, UNID, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Potash Corp., ICL Fertilizers, The Mosaic Company, and Armand Products, among others.

Growing demand for potassium hydroxide is likely to fuel the growth of the market in the forecast period. In veterinary medicine, this chemical is deployed to disbud calves horns and dissolve hair and scales, and in humans, it may be used in the diagnosis of fungal infections as well as dissolve warts and cuticles.

The materials and chemical industry has registered a rapid revenue growth over the recent past owing to the constant requirement for materials and chemicals across various sectors including agriculture, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, paper, healthcare, food and beverage, and manufacturing among others. Rapid demand for products like perfumes, soaps, detergents for daily usage, increasing adoption of green energy and organic products, increasing investments in research and development activities, and rising support from various public and private sectors are key factors fueling global Potassium Hydroxide market growth. In addition, factors such as rising disposable income, increasing efforts to reduce carbon footprint and consumer shift to eco-friendly and sustainable products are expected to fuel overall market growth going ahead.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, solid potassium hydroxide held a larger market share in 2018. It finds usage in petroleum, gas purification, industrial soaps, potassium chemicals drugs, pharmaceuticals, alkaline batteries, flavors and fragrances, and dyestuffs, among others.

By distribution channel, offline distribution channel contributed to a larger market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 0.7% in the forecast period. The offline channel dominated the market in 2018. Offline channel is the most preferred channel for distribution as it includes the opportunity for customers to create personal connections with business, which is beneficial in building loyalty.

By application, the pharmaceutical industry is estimated to grow at a rate of 1.7% in the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to experience a growth rate of 1.8% in the period 2019-2027. Rapid urbanization and industrialization, as well as the growing population in countries such as China and India, are causative of the high demand in the region.

Download Summary Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2658

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global potassium hydroxide market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, applications, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Liquid Potassium Hydroxide

Solid Potassium Hydroxide

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Others

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2658

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Please connect to us to know more about the customization feature to get a customized report as per you requirement.

Explore Reports and Data’s Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Aqueous Coating System Market Share @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aqueous-coating-system-market

Hybrid Adhesives and Hybrid Sealants Market Growth @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hybrid-adhesives-and-hybrid-sealants-market

Polarizer Film Market Forecast @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polarizer-film-market

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.