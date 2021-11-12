Aseptic Packaging Market Worth $32,301.4 Million by 2028 | By Packaging Type, Material & End-User Industry

Aseptic packaging is a process in which a beverage or food product is packed under ultra-high temperature (UHT)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth of the aseptic packaging market is majorly driven by urbanization in developing countries and increasing adoption of sustainable products. On the basis of packaging type, the carton segment dominated the aseptic packaging market growth in 2020. Moreover, on the basis of material, the paper and paperboard segment dominated the market. In addition, on the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

The global aseptic packaging market size was valued at $15.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $32.3 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The global aseptic packaging market is expected to be driven by growth in adoption of aseptic packaging in the beverage industry and rise in demand from healthcare industry. Key market players aim to discover new technologies and products to cater to growing customer demands. Business expansion and product launch are anticipated to allow them to enhance their product portfolios and enter into various regions.

Emerging countries offer remunerative opportunities to the global aseptic packaging market players for development and expansion. For instance, in July 2019, Stora Enso in collaboration with EloPak developed a range of aseptic cartons and launched Pure-Pak. Pure-Pak is made from natural brown board wood fiber, which is a renewable material. Use of natural brown board wood fiber reduces carbon footprint during production and reduces weight of cartons.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

In addition, outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in construction and manufacturing activities across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to halt in the packaging industry, which, in turn, hindered the aseptic packaging market growth for a very small period. However, industries are gradually back on track and vaccine discovery has led to recovery of the aseptic packaging market by mid-2021.

Key Market Players

Amcor plc

DS Smith Plc

Mondi plc

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

SIG Combibloc Group AG

Sonoco Products Company

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Stora Enso Oyj

Tetra Laval International S.A.

UFlex Limited

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging aseptic packaging market trends and dynamics.

In-depth aseptic packaging market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2028.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The aseptic packaging market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2028 is included in the report.

Key Market Segmentation

By Packaging Type

Carton

Bags & Pouches

Bottles & Cans

By Material

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics

Metal

Glass

By End-User Industry

Beverage

Food

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

