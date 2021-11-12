LOYOLA UNIVERSITY COLLEGE STUDENTS CARRY OUT AN INTERNATIONAL SURVEY ON THE TOPIC “CAN A ROBOT DO YOUR JOB?”
Surveying the effectiveness of artificial intelligence (AI) and robots in the work forceNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An ambitious group of first-year students of Loyola University College of Business, New Orleans, are surveying the effectiveness of artificial intelligence (AI) and robots in the work force. Even though many business owners, big companies, entrepreneurs, and small-to-medium enterprises are still doubtful of the future of robots and their effectiveness in businesses, a group of first-year students, under the supervision and academic guidance of Professor Iris Mack, are currently conducting a well-researched international survey entitled “Can a Robot Do Your Job?” This survey may prove that robots are not only for the future, but they are already here. These students are currently enrolled in Professor Iris Mack’s “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Business” course. This course gives the students the necessary impetus to study, learn, and utilize the knowledge gained in class on the world stage, through this international survey.
Another excellent factor of this survey is that the students of Loyola University carrying out the survey are also utilizing AI and robotic applications to digitally market their international survey on AI and robots taking over many jobs. This, therefore, is a survey that portrays current reality, the value of robots in business, and the future of millions of skilled and unskilled laborers around the world. It is likely that robots and artificial intelligence will replace millions of workers over the next decade. A study by Oxford University predicts that 47% of all the jobs in the United States will be automated in the next two decades. For more on robots and artificial intelligence in the workforce, you can check out the survey here.
One of the goals of this international survey is to collect data from a diverse sample of people worldwide. Therefore, this international survey considers everyone whose jobs are likely to be affected by the availability of robots and artificial intelligence. Preliminary findings show that these robots stand a good chance of taking jobs from many employees, as they are highly cost-effective, intelligent enough to do the job, and easy to manage by business owners, corporations, and entrepreneurs. This eventually saves business owners operating costs. Therefore, many employees around the world should brace for what is ahead and get inspired to be proactive, as robots are now taking up millions of jobs and replacing workers in different fields. Artificial intelligence and the future of business are two main themes that permeate the survey, “Can a Robot Do Your Job?”.
This survey is unique because it deviates from the usual arguments. The survey shows that a clash will likely happen between many employees and robots. Therefore, the survey provides another exciting angle to the agelong arguments about the possibility of robots replacing millions of skilled employees. When artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning were first developed, experts believed that the world had nothing to worry about, as technology that creates robots and artificial intelligence will find a way to compensate by creating new jobs while eliminating old ones. However, according to Professor Mack’s preliminary research findings and this survey, this does not seem to be the case.
“Can a Robot Do Your Job?” is a survey that will fill the gaps in current academic circles and the business world. This is because it’s designed to address fundamental questions about business expansion, robots, and artificial intelligence influence on the workforce. In addition, “Can a Robot Do Your Job?” is an excellent survey for everyone who loves science and technology and is philosophically inclined. The survey is being conducted to provide facts and a theoretical framework describing how robots are taking over various jobs and impacting the global workforce. This international survey, therefore, when its data is fully analyzed, stand a good chance of providing an amazing opportunity for businesses, corporate bodies, industries, scientists, labor unions, governments, individuals, and the entire global workforce to learn and reflect on how robots are daily replacing skilled and unskilled workers.
Professor Iris Mack
Loyola University College of Business
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other