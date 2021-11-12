Woodward Gallery presents Patrick Christie & Tommy Flynn: Every Meal Has A Memory Nov-Dec 2021
Woodward Gallery presents Patrick Christie & Tommy Flynn: Every Meal Has A Memory” this holiday season. Celebrating a new approach to still-life images of food.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodward Gallery presents “Every Meal Has A Memory” this holiday season. Celebrating a new approach to still-life images of food, Australian Illustrator Patrick Christie, and New York Photographer Tommy Flynn, allow us to consider how our meals make us feel. Memories of food are shaped by the context, the company, the situation, and the emotions involved. For Christie and Flynn, this exhibition ponders how food is prepared and presented to indulge all of our senses.
Patrick Christie draws still-life artwork straight from his imagination, using a very-fine dipping pen and ink well, applied to beautiful French paper. This centuries- old technique delivers elaborately detailed drawings, each taking Christie up to 200 hours to complete. His placement of lines must be precise, or the entire composition could fail from a single misplaced dab of ink! Christie welcomes the viewer into his nostalgic feast of good times and shared memories.
Tommy Flynn’s original photographic “Sliced Open” series, illuminates the inner beauty of the foods we know. To create the exacted cross sections of fruit and vegetables, Flynn uses extremely sharp Togiharu Cobalt Damascus and Takamura knives, a Mamiya 645 Pro film camera with a 120mm Macro lens, and then shoots on 120 Fuji Velvia film for accuracy. His romantic photographs of ordinary, daily produce deliver a colorful, fresh, culinary experience. Flynn’s memorable subjects bring us back to the familiar tastes which continue to impact our palate, time and time again. By recalling our enjoyment with these nutritious ingredients, Flynn transports each viewer to a place of comfort and joy.
Please visit in person at Woodward Gallery’s street level exhibition windows 24/7; online on WoodwardGallery.net, on Artsy.net, and step into the virtual Artsy Viewing Room.
