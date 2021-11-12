**UPDATE** Missing Person / Non-suspicious Death Investigation / Charlotte
CASE#: 21A103981
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/11/2021 @ 1125 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Shore Road, Charlotte, VT
INCIDENT TYPE: Death Investigation
VICTIM: John Grundler
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 11th, 2021, The Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team and New England K9 located the body of Missing Person, John Grundler, age 48, of Shelburne, VT in a wooded area off N. Shore Rd, in the town of Charlotte. Grundler had been reported missing to the Shelburne Police Department on November 2nd. Grundler’s death is not considered to be suspicious. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be assisting in this investigation and the method and manner of death is pending autopsy.
The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time.
DATE: 11/9/2021
INVESTIGATING OFFICER: EICKENBERG
The Shelburne Police Department is attempting to locate John Grundler, age 48, after family and friends contacted police concerned for his welfare.
Grundler was last seen at the Days Inn in Shelburne, on October 20, 2021, as he was packing to move out. On October 21, 2021, it is believed Grundler went to the Quality Inn in Colchester and canceled his reservation. He has not been seen or heard from since, which is described by family as unusual.
It is believed Grundler may be operating, and possibly living in, a grey 1989 Toyota Corolla with Vermont registration GSM878.
Anyone with any information regarding Mr. Grundler is asked to contact the Shelburne Police Department at 802-985-8051.
