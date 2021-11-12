Los Angeles club night Scenario announces lineups with St. Panther, Shrimpnose, Linafornia, Somni

Scenario

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scenario is a new weekly music event in Los Angeles, presented by esteemed independent record label and distributor Alpha Pup, in partnership with Spaceland Productions and Live Nation. GRAMMY® Award-winning audio engineer and Alpha Pup co-founder Daddy Kev serves as resident DJ at the events.

Scenario is now proud to announce its November and December 2021 lineups:

November 17th, Scenario presents rising R&B star St. Panther (How So Records/Nice Life Recording Company), Beli, and Daddy Kev. St. Panther's new singles "Greatness" and "Places" will be released on the same day.

December 1st brings producers Shrimpnose (FoF Music), Upper Reality, and Treetalking (Soulfulxnature) to Scenario.

December 8th features Leimert Park-based producer extraordinaire Linafornia, drummer Abe Rounds (Colorfield Records), and lo-fi composer working_man (aka James Beshara).

December 15th, Scenario presents producer and vocalist Somni (FoF Music), and Alpha Pup Records jazz fusion artist Elusive. Elusive's new album 'Trangkwel' arrives December 3rd worldwide on Alpha Pup.

Scenario occurs every Wednesday night at the Love Song Bar (attached to the Regent Theater) in Downtown Los Angeles.

About Daddy Kev

Kevin Marques Moo, better known by his stage name Daddy Kev, is an American DJ, GRAMMY® Award-winning audio engineer, record producer and executive from Los Angeles, California. He is the owner of Alpha Pup Records and the founder of Low End Theory. As an audio engineer, Daddy Kev has mixed and mastered albums by Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Kamasi Washington, and Leon Bridges.

About Alpha Pup

Alpha Pup is a Spotify-preferred distributor offering global distribution reach across 249 territories, proprietary data analytics, cloud-based supply chain technologies, robust royalty accounting systems, and comprehensive marketing services. Alpha Pup treats music as art and work diligently to provide impeccable service to artists and labels.