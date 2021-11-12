Authors of The Great Resignation Book Say Battle for Talent Will Not Be Temporary and Declare Who Will Win
Authors Russ Hill and Jared Jones share new data and declare most leaders don’t grasp how significantly the workforce has shifted
The era of adult daycare is over. Demanding when, where, and how your people work will leave you with no people problems... or people.”MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Russ Hill and Jared Jones, co-founders of the executive consulting and coaching company, Lone Rock Consulting, released their new book, “The Great Resignation: Why Millions are Leaving their Jobs and Who Will Win the Battle for Talent.” The book declares “the era of adult daycare is over.”
— The Great Resignation Book
“You can’t send home 70% of the workforce for an extended period of time and not expect that their priorities will shift significantly. Companies and leaders who don’t understand how important flexibility is and how burned out their people are right now will be the big losers in the battle for talent,” Hill said.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a record-breaking 4.3 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs in August - the last month for which data is available. More than 30 million people have quit in just over half of 2021. That compares with 42 million resignations in all of 2019.
“Yes, companies are getting bigger but employees hold more power than ever before. We titled chapter two in The Great Resignation, ‘The Rise of the Individual’ because of what we discovered as our team dug into the data around why so many people up and down the org chart are switching jobs.”
The authors said their clients are all complaining of a lack of employees right now. "In just the past week we've been on the phone with executives needing 500 engineers at a manufacturing plant in California, hundreds of additional nurses at their hospitals in Florida, and factory line workers to fully staff a meat processing plant in Minnesota that's got a huge backlog," Hill said.
Hill and Jones said The Great Resignation is being fueled by a workforce that will no longer tolerate a bad boss, a toxic culture, a company without purpose, or a lack of development. “The good news is the market value of a good leader is climbing faster than the stock market right now,” Jones said.
Russ Hill and Jared Jones coach executives of some of the world’s biggest companies. Their clients have included leaders of Amazon, Lockheed Martin, Johnson & Johnson, Cigna, Hormel, Fox, Kohler, and HCA. The Great Resignation is currently available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and hundreds of book retailers.
# # #
Stephanie Rodgers
Otter PR
+1 954-706-4349
stephanie.rodgers@otterpr.com
The Great Resignation Book