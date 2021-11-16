Green Power Solutions Run Silently and Continuously with NEXCOM’s Fanless CMC 300 Delivering 24/7 Cooling
EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of in-vehicle computers, announced today the release of the CMC 300, a fanless industrial computer equipped with enhanced thermal protection for use in diverse environments, from industrial wind power to charging stations.
The CMC 300 features an IP65-rated chassis with aluminum fins to support non-stop operations, making it a silent substitute for conventional fan-operated industrial computers requiring 24/7 cooling. The silent cooling feature makes it an ideal backdrop for energy infrastructure and operations, including wind power stations. From Intel® 8th and 9th Gen processors to the flagship Xeon® and value-oriented Celeron®, the CMC runs the applications you need to deliver high performance, no matter the budget.
Serving as the backbone for key infrastructure systems, NEXCOM’s CMC 300 delivers a combination of performance, flexibility, and scalability with simple maintenance requirements. Dual DDR4 memory slots take up to 64GB, providing enhanced operations and responsiveness under heavy loads. Rated IP65, the fanless system operates well in harsh environments, including where water and dust are present – ensuring equipment shutdowns are not required during high-pressure water cleaning. Operating temperatures include 0°C to 55°C with natural convection and 0°C to 60°C with mild forced airflow. Includes vibration protections up to Random: 0.5Grms @ 5~500 Hz, IEC60068-2-64 and Sinusoidal: 0.5Grms @ 5~500 Hz, IEC60068-2-64.
"We are proud to deliver consistent green power and industrial operations support with the NEXCOM CMC 300, built to run effectively and silently in harsh environments,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “When you have 24/7 cooling requirements the CMC 300 delivers the power you need to run essential operations continuously, no matter the conditions.”
The CMC 300 delivers industry-leading connectivity features, including I/O ports for data transmission and bridging, one mini-PCIe for storage, and dual Gigabit Ethernet to ensure effective throughput during data traffic surges. Additional PCIe x4 slots are also available to meet expansion demands.
Features
• Slim, fanless system design
• Intel® Xeon® E-2278GEL and 8th & 9th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 LGA socket type processors
• IP65 protection on the outside heatsink
• 1 x mini-PCIe for storage device
• 2 x Easy-access 2.5” SSD trays
• Support power input 24V DC
To learn more, please visit the NEXCOM website.
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
