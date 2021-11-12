Increasing prevalence of brain cancer, the rising number of trauma patients, and the development of technologically advanced products are some of the key factors, which are expected to increase the overall demand for Brain/Cranial Implants, thus driving the overall growth for Brain/Cranial Implants market.

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, USA, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain/Cranial Implants Market is Forecasted to Surge at a Significant CAGR of 6.10% and is Expected to Extend to USD 1.47 Billion by 2026, Analyzes DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Brain/Cranial Implants Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Brain/Cranial Implants market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Brain/Cranial Implants market.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Brain/Cranial Implants Market report:

According to the latest analysis by DelveInsight, North America is expected to dominate the overall Brain/Cranial Implants market during the forecast period.

Major pharma giants working proactively in the Brain/Cranial Implants market include Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes (Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.), Medtronic, KELYNIAM GLOBAL INC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Jeil Medical Corporation, Longeviti Neuro Solutions LLC, MedCAD, and others.

As per an estimate by DelveInsight, Global Brain/Cranial Implants Market is anticipated to grow at a tremendous CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, and is also expected to reach USD 1.47 billion by 2026.

of during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, and is also expected to reach by 2026. In January 2021, Longeviti Neuro Solutions received the 510k clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for their ClearFit Cranial Implant for postoperative ultrasound imaging.

Brain/Cranial Implants Overview

Cranial bone defects can affect a patient’s life quality. Such defects can originate from infections of the calvaria, from heavy craniofacial traumas such as traffic and sports accidents and other physical assaults that occur due to congenital craniofacial deformities or as side effects after neurosurgical or maxillofacial procedures. Brain/Cranial Implants or reconstruction is required for restoring the skull contour, protecting intracranial structures, and normalizing cerebral hemodynamics. Traditional methods of cranial reconstruction majorly focus on bone reconstruction and do not account for the soft tissues. If soft tissues are not addressed, they may lead to deformity after surgeries. The development of technologically advanced products such as customized cranial implants and 3D printing help overcome the issues associated with traditional methods.

Brain/Cranial Implants Market Insight

Geographically, the global Brain/Cranial Implants market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global market and is expected that it will remain constant during the forecast period. This domination of is observed majorly owing to the growing number of traumatic brain injuries, access to better healthcare infrastructure along with the presence of major market players in the region.

According to the estimates by DelveInsight, in the product segment of the brain/cranial implants market, the customized Brain/Cranial Implants are expected to account for the larger market share. Customized Brain/Cranial implants, also known as patient-specific implants, are plate-type medical devices that differ by their size and configurations (depending on the size and location of the cranial defect) and that are used in cranioplasty to correct cranial defects.

In September 2020, OssDsign AB received patent coverage from the United States Patent and Trademarks Office (USPTO) for the implant design for OssDsign Cranial PSI. The company had previously received the patent in Europe, Japan, and Australia.

Brain/Cranial Implants Market Dynamics

An increase in cases of traumatic brain injury leads to a greater demand for Brain/Cranial Implants in the market. Other factors Brain/Cranial implants offer such as better functionality, decreased surgery duration, and launch of these new and innovative implants will also lead to increased market growth for Brain/Cranial Implants.

The demand for Brain/Cranial Implants is severely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic because of the delay in elective surgeries needed for the Brain/Cranial Implants. Furthermore undiagnosed and unreported traumatic brain injury cases also act as a setback in Brain/Cranial Implants market growth.

Scope of the Brain/Cranial Implants Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes (Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.), Medtronic, KELYNIAM GLOBAL INC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Jeil Medical Corporation, Longeviti Neuro Solutions LLC, MedCAD, and others.

Brain/Cranial Implants Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Customized

Non-Customized

By Material

Titanium

Peek

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Delveinsight Analysis: The Brain/Cranial Implants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% and

will reach USD 1.47 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Brain/Cranial Implants Market Report Introduction 2 Brain/Cranial Implants Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Brain/Cranial Implants Market Key factors analysis 5 Brain/Cranial Implants Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Brain/Cranial Implants Market 7 Brain/Cranial Implants Market layout 8 Brain/Cranial Implants Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Brain/Cranial Implants Company and Product Profiles 9.1 Stryker

9.2 Zimmer Biomet

9.3 DePuy Synthes

9.4 Medtronic

9.5 KELYNIAM GLOBAL INC

9.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.7 Jeil Medical Corporation

9.8 Longeviti Neuro Solutions LLC

9.9 MedCAD

9.10 Xilloc Medical Int B.V.

9.11 Ortho Baltic

9.12 Medartis AG

9.13 KLS Martin Group

9.14 3di GmbH

9.15 Synimed Synergie Ingénierie Médicale S.A.R.L. 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

Discover more about the Medical Devices Reports to diagnose, prevent and cure various diseases, along with key players developing several devices to drive the treatment market.

