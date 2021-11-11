New Home Builders in Sydney & NSW Announce Choose Luxury Promotion

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSW new home builders Bellriver Homes has announced its Choose Luxury Promotion for customers who choose Bellriver to build their new home. This particular promotion offers an Upgrade Package where the customer only pays $3,990 for $36,000 worth of value in products. It has various components, such as the Comfort Package Upgrade, Deluxe Kitchen Upgrade, Designer Bathroom Upgrade, Blissful Electrical Upgrade, Modern Security Upgrade, and Streamline External Upgrade.

Chad Sandeman, a spokesperson for the home builder, says, “With the Choose Luxury Promotion, customers can benefit from an exceptional upgrade of exclusive products to accompany your home with Australia’s leading brands, saving thousands off the price of your new establishment. Flowing, light-filled spaces. Superb build quality. Earthworks, council fees and connections. All of these and more are standard inclusions when you choose Bellriver to construct your new home. But perhaps you’d like to take it to the next level with the Choose Luxury Promotion. Opt for that extra touch of luxury to truly make your home your own.”

The Comfort Package Upgrade is worth $11,000 and is composed of: Taubman’s Endure 3 coat paint system; remote control to garage door; floor coverings throughout the home using carpet and timber laminate flooring; R2.0 wall insulation; Star Rating Rennai 26L continuous flow instantaneous gas hot water system; and R3.5 ceiling insulation.

The Deluxe Kitchen Upgrade is worth $6,000 and is made up of: Westinghouse 600mm stainless steel gas cooktop; Westinghouse 600mm stainless steel underbench oven; 20mm Caesarstone Stone benchtops to kitchen; soft closers to kitchen cabinetry; overhead cupboards to kitchen as per design; Westinghouse Stainless steel Canopy Rangehood; fully tiled splashback to underside of overhead cupboards; Dorf Viridian pull-down spring kitchen mixer; built-in kitchen bulkheads above kitchen cabinetry; and double bowl inset kitchen sink.

The Designer Bathroom Upgrade offered by Bellriver Homes is valued at $3,000 and is composed of the: vitreous China wall faced toilet closed couple toilet suite with soft closer seat; Clark Round freestanding bath; Australian designed & built vanity unites with fully integrated streamline acrylic basin and benchtop; Clark Round bath outlet (chrome) tapware to bath; Clark Round Rail pin multi-function shower rail; and Clark Round Pin (chrome) tapware to vanity.

The Blissful Electrical Upgrade is worth $500 and is composed of: Long batten light to garage; USB point to kitchen; and Ball Light fittings throughout the home to each room plus porch and alfresco.

The Modern Security Upgrade is worth $1,000 and is made up of the: Feature Chrome Gainsborough Door lock sets to privacy areas internally; Feature Chrome Gainsborough Front entrance set keyed alike to laundry door; and Security alarm system with up to 4 sensors and siren, touchscreen keypad.

The Streamlined External Upgrade is worth $14,500 and is composed of: Roofing upgrade - choice of Monier roof tile upgrade to Horizon flat profile or Colorbond roof with Anticon comfort blanket; Coloured Concrete Driveway; and Termite resistant treated framing system with 90mm internal and external wall thickness.

There are various home designs to choose from. These include the: Abbottsford with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2 car parking space; Arcadea with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car parking space; Avalon wih 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2 car parking space; Bronte with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2 car parking space; Fernhill with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 3 car parking space, Glenmore with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1 car parking space; and more.

Established in 1993, Bellriver Homes has been erecting homes in NSW for more than 27 years, across Sydney, Central Coast, Hunter, the Illawarra, and the Central West. Throughout the years, they have come to be known for their integrity and service. They ensure that an independent certified property inspection is performed at certain important milestones in the construction process to provide the assurance of quality completion. More than 150 designs of Home and Land packages are available for customers to choose from. Or they can build a home on the land owned by the customer.

Those who are interested in learning more about the new home upgrade promotion by Bellriver Homes can visit their website, or contact them on the phone or through email.

###

For more information about Bellriver Homes, contact the company here:



Bellriver Homes

Sonia Brown

288586100

inquiry@bellriverhomes.com.au

Level 2/2 Burbank Pl, Baulkham Hills NSW 2153

Sonia Brown