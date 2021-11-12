The Louisiana IT Symposium on November 16th in Baton Rouge Offers Networking, Knowledge and Management Solutions
The conference is meant to serve as a conduit for IT professionals to build a stronger professional peer network and attain real-world knowledge on business changing technology and management solutions.
Lee Bailey, Security & Compliance Officer with Tupperware will deliver the conference's keynote address.
Registration for the IT conference, designed exclusively for IT professionals, is offered at a special price through Tuesday. Contact Mark Lewis for details.
According to Lewis, the event's goal is to bring CIO’s, CTO's, VP of IT etc. and their management teams and direct reports together for a day filled with IT best practice presentations and peer to peer networking. This year, the advisory board decided to shift the focus from “Talk at them” to “Talk TO them” instead of a presentation-heavy day. The Symposium will still include few great presentations, however the main goal will be to provide a platform that provides IT executives with the opportunity to share your experiences and learn from others. This "CIO" roundtable-type of approach throughout the day is much more conducive to building relationships, gaining knowledge, and fostering community connections that will help them grow within their field.
"Whatever your role or level of experience, you can learn the trends and best practices that will help you overcome present and future challenges," says Lewis. "As Louisiana's premier single-day event designed exclusively for the IT executive community, our advisors aim to deliver a rich and rewarding Symposium that incorporates topics that IT Executives will value, incorporating the most pressing problems on your local front."
As technology continues to redefine business, geographic regions, and create borderless digital environments, it has become essential for IT executives to stay aware of global trends in order to integrate strategies into their operations. This conference allows IT executives to stay agile while maintaining their company’s competitive edge. The Symposium provides an opportunity for IT executives to gather for a day of networking, collaboration, and knowledge-transfer through peer-led keynotes, breakouts, panels, and networking sessions.
"Bringing together local IT leaders for a day of networking, essential information, and business opportunities is what the Louisiana IT Symposium does best," says Lewis. "The Symposium has always been a great place to meet and collaborate. Throughout the day there will be plenty of opportunities to network with peers, speakers and solution providers. Our cutting-edge solution providers support businesses and find the solutions that will protect/help our IT executives work more effectively".
The conference agenda includes a key note speech, "Leading Cyber - Delivering IT Aligned Risk Reduction" by Lee Bailey Director, Information Security & Compliance with Tupperware, from 8:40 a.m. to 9:25 a.m. and several Best Practice Exchange Roundtable Conversations. Bailey will present “It’s Ransomware” a CIO’s nightmare becames reality - Recovery Lessons learned" from 9:40 a.m. to 10:40 a.m., and Richard Kaufman, VP of CISO Amedisys, will moderate the discussion, "Project Fails - What Not to Do - Lessons Learned." A third countable will feature the topic, "IT Human Capital Acquisition and Retention". Sponsors, Sentinel One and Transformyzx, will sponsor an incident response expertise, "Choose your table wisely!", from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
The Louisiana IT Symposium provides IT executives the opportunity to network and learn, and it aimed at driving business imperatives. For complete conference and registration details, please visit Louisiana IT Symposium at www.louisianaitsymposium.com. Should you have any questions, please contact Mark S. Lewis at (504) 905-4646 or email him at mlewis@communiquellc.com.
