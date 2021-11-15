Submit Release
Small Businesses Can Enhance Success by Recommitting to Core Elements on National Entrepreneur Day

Matthew Certo

Formulaic: How Thriving Companies Market from the Core

Being Formulaic requires that what you sell -- your product, your service, and/or the experience you deliver -- fits your narrow audience segment like a glove.”
— Matthew Certo
WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The landscapes for entrepreneurs and small business leaders may be changing rapidly, but the CEO of Findsome & Winmore says tomorrow’s celebrations of National Entrepreneur Day should include taking a hard look at companies’ core elements. Matt Certo is not only the CEO & Principal of the digital marketing agency but the author of “Fomulaic: How Thriving Companies Market from the Core.” He says returning to the fundamentals, even in a time of dizzying change, is the formula for long-term success.

Certo published “Formulaic” in 2017 but is relaunching it tomorrow in honor of National Entrepreneur Day. It’s an important reminder that the bedrock for any brand is “understanding who you are as a business.” Certo’s helpful guide encourages businesses large and small to figure out their core, write them down and make them known.

The core of any enterprise, according to Certo, is its values, its mission, what difference it makes, its vision for the future and the answer to the question of why it does what it does. “It has nothing to do with how to write compelling copy for a Twitter ad or how to make a video go viral.”

“Formulaic” provides readers with practical exercises to answer central questions while also exploring the role of culture, courage and patience –- key parts of a company’s longevity that are not normally discussed when marketing is the focus. The book also outlines the power of storytelling as a marketing device and advocates for defining specific segments of buyers to target.

Although promotion is part of the marketing mix, Certo’s book points out that product, price and place are also vital components. It’s just one more aspect of the core elements that businesses need to solidify to celebrate more wins.

National Entrepreneur Day is an annual event celebrated on the third Tuesday of November. It was first celebrated in 2010.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Matthew Certo is the CEO & Principal of Findsome & Winmore, a digital marketing agency he founded in 1995. Located in central Florida, Findsome & Winmore works with companies large and small to implement Formulaic marketing strategies to strengthen brands and jumpstart success. Certo is also the author of “Found: Connecting with Customers in the Digital Age.”

Jim Knight
bookstarPR
+1 321-300-6279
