DIGITENT PODCASTS PARTNERS WITH INDEPENDENT PODCAST NETWORK CREATOR NETWORK TO INCLUDE FIVE TOP PARENTING SHOWS

Digitent Podcasts welcomes 5 new podcasts to its network. The shows are aimed at helping new parents overcome the mental and physical struggles with motherhood.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digitent Podcasts welcomes five new podcasts to its health and wellness creator network as it partners with the Independent Podcast Network (IPN) to bring its content to more consumers. The shows are aimed at helping new parents overcome the mental and physical struggles with new motherhood. The great shows include Preggie Pals, Twin Talks, Parent Savers, Newbies and the Boob Group can be found at www.digitentpodcasts.com and each comes with a strong and loyal following.

“We’re excited to be part of the Digitent Podcast network and work with them to build out an ecosystem around health and wellness,” said Sunny Gault, CEO of IPN, “and we certainly appreciate how stressful it is to be a new mom and how important it is to have experts to lead you along the way.”

“We welcome the incredible talent and content that Sunny and the IPN team deliver,” Digitent’s CEO Marty Avallone added. “Moms and dads everywhere will love the great health information and wellness insights these shows deliver.”

About IPN and Digitent Podcasts

www.Independentpodcast.network simplifies podcasting by providing podcasters experts, resources and tools to stay competitive.

www.Digitentpodcasts.com is a network of trusted health and wellness podcast programs that will engage, entertain and educate to empower a healthier future for all.

