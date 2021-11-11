Stradling Represented The Real Good Food Company in its IPO

Stradling is a leading business law firm with more than 110 lawyers

Stradling represented The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) in its initial public offering.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stradling represented The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) in its initial public offering of 5,333,333 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share. The offering closed on November 9, 2021.

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods develops, markets, and manufactures comfort foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients that are sold in the health and wellness segment of the frozen food category.

Stradling’s deal team was led by Shareholder Ryan C. Wilkins, who is the Chair of the firm’s Corporate & Securities Practice, and also included Shareholder Kyle R. Leingang and Associates V. Paige Smith, Amanda McFall and Summer Berger.

More details on the IPO can be found in The Real Good Food Company’s press release.

