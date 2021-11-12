Leading Realtor, Scott Aurich, Vastly Expanding Business Efforts in 2022

Scott Aurich

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Southern California realtor, Scott Aurich, has inspiring goals for the year of 2022 in a post-pandemic market. In a time that has been challenging for everyone, Aurich still holds a positive outlook on the year ahead.

When asked what his thoughts are for the new year, he said, "After another year being the #1 Agent in Coronado California with over $100,000,000 in sales in 2021 for the fifth consecutive year, it is easy to just keep doing what I have been doing for the last 30+ years and continue doing whatever I can to exceed my clients' expectations."

These are comforting and motivating words to hear in a time that is still marked by some uncertainty of the future. California real estate has been hectic in recent times, and potential buyers want to make sure they are with someone they can count on. Scott Aurich will always give honest answers and help clients get what they want.

"However, my business plan has been primarily been based on the relationships that I have built here in Coronado and the referrals from the clients I have helped in the past," continues Aurich. "These relationships, the network of brokers from around the country and the Sotheby’s International Realty marketing platform are all tools that provide extraordinary results."

In 2022, California’s median home prices are expected to increase 5.2% to $834,000. Housing affordability is also expected to drop by 3%, according to the California Association of Realtors. In addition, as the trend of remote working carries on, there will continue to be a shift in housing demand to more affordable locations. This slight decline will be a sigh of relief to potential homebuyers. There will also be more homes available for sale, and therefore less competition when making an offer. However, it remains crucial to have a knowledgeable realtor to guide the process.

Aurich concludes, "I just reached an agreement with “Celebrity Agent “which is a company designed to work with the top agents from around the country and provide an additional advantage through technology that allows direct mail to be targeted to specific properties in an area to help match buyers and sellers with properties that are not currently listed for sale. I am also expanding my social media marketing and the use of Instagram, Facebook, Google."

In the new year, Scott Aurich is looking to take his positive attitude as well as his strong work ethic with him, into a market that is looking to hold a lot of opportunity.

Scott Aurich

Scott has over thirty years of diverse real estate sales experience. He has also developed single-family subdivisions, custom homes, luxury condominiums, and affordable housing. This extensive background in sales and development provides his clients with insights into what potential a property may have. Beginning in Residential Sales with his family's real estate business then owning and operating one of the more successful real estate brokerages in Coronado, California, Scott has been helping buy and sell real estate in Coronado since 1989.

Primarily focused on brokerage and development in Coronado, Scott has built a reputation for getting the job done. From representing buyers and sellers to negotiating with the city government, regarding development of subsidized affordable housing, Scott proves in every transaction he knows what he is doing and stands behind his work.

He is active in the community and sells Coronado as the greatest place to live on earth, which comes from Scott's heart. He is a past president of the Coronado Association of Realtors and last year was voted Co-Realtor of the Year, and remains dedicated to creating an excellent working relationship amongst all of the Brokers and Agents on the Island.

Scott Aurich I Luxury Real Estate Advisor

619.987.9797

Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

DRE 00978974