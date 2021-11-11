Global Smart Ticketing Market Is Expected to Reach USD 22.4 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Smart Ticketing Market By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Application (Parking and Transportation, Sports &Entertainment), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global smart ticketing market is expected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 22.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

A smart ticketing system is one in which a trip ticket is kept electronically on a smartcard or a smartphone. This method allows the user to bypass the station's ticket counter. Users can purchase tickets in advance for a certain time or add credit to their account. Users must swipe their card or phone over an NFC reader on a ticket machine or a barrier, or display a QR code to a scanner, to authorise their journey. After that, the system checks for the presence of a ticket or charges the account. Smart tickets have a higher level of security than paper tickets. They are more difficult to duplicate, and if a smartcard is lost or stolen, the linked ticket may be easily cancelled. There is also a benefit to the environment. Paper tickets are frequently used once and then discarded. Smartcards can be used by one traveller for years and then returned and used by another.

Smart ticketing is gaining appeal not just in the transportation business, but also in sports, entertainment, banking, and healthcare. The market is growing because an increase in demand for transparency solutions that allows transportation, entertainment, and sports sector participants to digitise their existing billing systems. QR codes, NFC, RFID, barcodes, local wireless ticketing, and open payment systems enables smart ticketing businesses to offer smart solutions across a variety of sectors, allowing consumers to choose from a variety of payment alternatives. Passengers benefit from smart ticketing systems since they make travel more convenient. Furthermore, through a variety of value-added services these solutions aid in improving client engagement. These ticketing systems provide an access to a variety of passenger data from the transportation network, which may utilise to improve customer service and experiences. Transport operators may safely and quickly convert ticket information from physical to virtual smart cards using passenger data. Smart cards, on the other hand, have a longer transaction time than paper tickets, and the difficulties of coordinating and maintaining the entire system limits the market's quick growth.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419719/request-sample

Siemens AG, Thales Group S.A., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Hitachi, Ltd., IDEMIA SAS (Advent International, Inc.), Assa Abloy, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Atsuke, and Confidex Ltd. are the key market players in smart ticketing market.

For instance, Giesecke & Devrient joined forces with IDEMIA and NXP Semiconductors in March 2021. The White Label Alliance (WLA) was formed by the firms in response to the growing worldwide need for next-generation, discrete payment solutions for domestic and private-label payment brands.

Software segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 34.7% in the year 2020

On the basis of component, the global smart ticketing market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. The software segment dominated the global smart ticketing market and held the largest market share accounting to 34.7% in the year 2020. Over the forecast period, the software segment is predicted to develop significantly, as different software are designed to manage the smart ticketing systems and provide user friendly interface to users. This software also automates consumer interactions with customer care representatives, allowing for more efficient resolution of client problems. Over the forecast period, the service segment is predicted to grow at the fastest rate, due to increasing digitization in ticketing services to offer customers with a more comfortable travel experience. Ticketing as a Service (TaaS) determines the right cost and allows travellers to seamlessly transit between several modes of transportation.

Parking and Transportation segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 60.7% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global smart ticketing market is segmented into parking and transportation, sports and entertainment. The parking and transportation segment dominated the global smart ticketing market and held the largest market share accounting to 60.7% in the year 2020. Smart ticketing systems, which allow travellers to buy, save, and confirm transportation tickers using their contactless debit or credit cards, are widely used in transportation networks. Ticketing systems provide a variety of benefits, including increased customer satisfaction, cost savings, and company information. As a consequence, the use of smart ticketing systems in the transportation industry would be boosted.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/smart-ticketing-market-by-component-software-hardware-services-419719.html

Regional Segment of Global Smart Ticketing Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global smart ticketing market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. European region held the largest market share of 25.16% in the year 2020.The digitization of public transportation and the development of sustainable transportation policies are major concerns for European governments. As a result of technology advancements, smart ticketing solutions firms have incorporated technologies such as QR codes, bar codes, and NFC, resulting in increased use of these ticketing systems. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period due to the presence of emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. These countries are focusing on building smart cities as a result of considerable economic growth, population expansion, and rising urbanisation. APAC countries are also drawing investments, nurturing new technologies, and developing innovative solutions to improve people's quality of life. These advances are helping to drive the smart ticketing sector ahead in the area. The development of advanced and compatible automated fare collection technologies, such as smart cards and NFC-enabled devices, is being emphasised in order to improve transportation system efficiency and ridership by providing passengers with a smooth travel experience. Developed countries like Japan and Singapore are investing much on technology-assisted transportation systems.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419719

About the report:

The global smart ticketing market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419719&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com





















To know more market research reports and industry analysis, visit our associate website: https://www.mrinsights.biz/



Related Reports

LED driver Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/led-driver-market-by-supply-type-constant-current-419677.html

LED Lighting Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/led-lighting-market-size-share-trends-analysis-419532.html

Brushless DC Motor Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/brushless-dc-motor-market-size-share-trends-419525.html

Airport Security Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/airport-security-market-share-share-trends-analysis-419476.html