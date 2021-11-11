Blu Site Solutions Acquires Portable Toilets Business from RCS Inc.

Expanding service offerings in the Charlotte, NC market

CUMMING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blu Site Solutions, a leading provider of portable restrooms and sanitation services in the southeastern United States, has acquired the portable toilets line of business of RCS Inc. (“RCS”) of Monroe, NC.

“We want to welcome the RCS team and customers into the Blu Site Solutions family and are excited for how this will take our service offering in the Charlotte area to the next level,” said Jeff Tankersley, CEO and Managing Director at Blue Site Solutions. “This is the latest step in our campaign to meet growing demand in the US Southeastern market."

RCS will retain ownership of its septic tank services line of business. Blu Site Solutions has acquired the portable restroom (porta potty) line of business, including all assets and customers. Blu Site Solutions will continue to provide excellent service to all of the former RCS portable toilet customers in the Charlotte, North Carolina region.

About Blu Site Solutions

Headquartered near Atlanta in Cumming, Georgia, Blu Site Solutions is a leading provider of portable restroom and sanitation services throughout the US Southeast.

With decades of experience in portable sanitation and related services, Blu Site Solutions has been providing customers with the proper portable restroom facility, service, and solution that creates a one-of-a kind porta potty experience.

Blu Site Solutions offers products and services for a wide variety of industries including residential and commercial construction, agriculture, industrial, government, and event planning. For more information about Blu Site Solutions, visit www.blusitesolutions.com.