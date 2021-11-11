(Video): “The overthrow of the Mullahs Regime in Iran is Certain,” MEK Resistance Units

November 11, 2021 - The network of PMOI/MEK in Iran install posters of President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi and the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi in public places.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The network of PMOI/MEK in Iran install posters of President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi and the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi in public places.

November 11, 2021 - Mojahedin Khalgh Iran network in Iran honors the memory of protesters killed during the 2019 November uprising in Iran. The 2019 uprising erupted after the gas price hike in Iran. Over 1,500 protesters were killed by the IRGC forces.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Mojahedin Khalgh Iran network in Iran honors the memory of protesters killed during the 2019 November uprising in Iran. The 2019 uprising erupted after the gas price hike in Iran. Over 1,500 protesters were killed by the IRGC forces.

November 11, 2021 - Tehran— “We can, and we must free the occupied nation through uprising and rebellion.” Isfahan— “The overthrow of the inhumane enemy [mullahs] is certain.”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran— “We can, and we must free the occupied nation through uprising and rebellion.” Isfahan— “The overthrow of the inhumane enemy [mullahs] is certain.”

November 11, 2021 - Tehran— “Your [Iranian people] uprising is the perseverance of a nation that will not live in disgrace” Tehran— “Honor the memory of fellow martyred friends. Uprisings can never be put out.”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran— “Your [Iranian people] uprising is the perseverance of a nation that will not live in disgrace” Tehran— “Honor the memory of fellow martyred friends. Uprisings can never be put out.”

November 11, 2021 - Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi” Ardabil— “Maryam Rajavi: We can and we must free Iran” Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi” Ardabil— “Maryam Rajavi: We can and we must free Iran” Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”

November 11, 2021 - Tehran— “A free and prosperous Iran with Maryam Rajavi” Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi” Tehran— “The November 2019 uprising will be continued by the MEK”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran— “A free and prosperous Iran with Maryam Rajavi” Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi” Tehran— “The November 2019 uprising will be continued by the MEK”

November 11, 2021 - Tehran— “The November 2019 uprising will continue” Tehran— “The November 2019 uprising will be continued by the MEK Resistance Units.” Bandar Abbas— “Down with Khamenei”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran— “The November 2019 uprising will continue” Tehran— “The November 2019 uprising will be continued by the MEK Resistance Units.” Bandar Abbas— “Down with Khamenei”

November 11, 2021 - The rallies and demonstrations were held in Paris, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt, Cologne, Stuttgart, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo, Melbourne, Sydney, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, and Bucharest. The supporters o

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK): The rallies and demonstrations were held in Paris, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt, Cologne, Stuttgart, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo, Melbourne, Sydney, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, and Bucharest. The supporters of theMEK.

On the second anniversary of the November 2019 uprising in Iran, Iranians, supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) in 18 cities around the world.

In November 2019, the outraged protesters against the religious dictatorship took to the streets in more than 200 cities in Iran. By Khamenei’s direct order, at least 1,500 demonstrators Killed.”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The network of (PMOI/MEK) in Iran install posters of President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi and the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi in public places.

Mojahedin Khalgh Iran network in Iran honors the memory of protesters killed during the 2019 November uprising in Iran. The 2019 uprising erupted after the gas price hike in Iran. Over 1,500 protesters were killed by the IRGC forces.

Tehran— “Rebellious youth will write Iran’s destiny.”

Tehran— “We can, and we must free the occupied nation through uprising and rebellion.”

Isfahan— “The overthrow of the inhumane enemy [mullahs] is certain.”

Tehran— “Your [Iranian people] uprising is the perseverance of a nation that will not live in disgrace”

Tehran— “Honor the memory of fellow martyred friends. Uprisings can never be put out.”

Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”

Ardabil— “Maryam Rajavi: We can and we must free Iran”

Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”

Tehran— “A free and prosperous Iran with Maryam Rajavi”

Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”

Tehran— “The November 2019 uprising will be continued by the MEK”

Tehran— “The November 2019 uprising will continue”

Tehran— “The November 2019 uprising will be continued by the MEK Resistance Units.”

Bandar Abbas— “Down with Khamenei”

Amol— “Down with Khamenei”

Shushtar— “Viva PMOI/MEK. The army of the poor marches toward freedom”

Urmia— “Down with Khamenei”

Hamadan— “Down with Khamenei, Viva freedom”


MEK Supporters Commemorate the November Uprising in 18 Cities in Europe, North America, and Australia

On the eve of the second anniversary of the November 2019 uprising in Iran, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, November 5-7, 2021, Iranians, supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) in 18 cities around the world in Europe, North America, and Australia held demonstrations and rallies to honor the 1,500 martyrs of the November uprising.

The protesters called on the United Nations, European, and American governments to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

In November 2019, the outraged protesters against the religious dictatorship took to the streets in more than 200 cities in Iran. By Khamenei’s direct order, the Revolutionary Guards shot and killed at least 1,500 demonstrators in a matter of a few days.

The rallies and demonstrations were held in Paris, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt, Cologne, Stuttgart, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo, Melbourne, Sydney, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, and Bucharest. The supporters of the Iranian Resistance set up large exhibitions of photographs and memorials of the martyrs of the November Uprising in all the rallies and gatherings.

Among the slogans were:

“The Iranian people demand the overthrow of the clerical dictatorship and the establishment of freedom and democracy,”

“To honor the 1,500 martyrs of the November 2019 uprising, support the continuation of the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom,”

“Condemn the repression, torture, and execution of Iran protesters,”

“The United Nations must recognize the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners as genocide and a crime against humanity,”

“The sacrifices of the November 2019 martyrs will stay alive in their comrades’ struggle for freedom,”

“Maryam Rajavi: Let us rise up, with national solidarity, we will bring closer our freedom,”

“Massoud Rajavi: Victory is ours, Tomorrow is ours,”

“A call on the UN, Europe, and United States: Ebrahim Raisi and Khamenei must be tried for 1988 genocide and the 2019 massacre,”

“Ebrahim Raisi should be prosecuted for the massacre of thousands of political prisoners, especially in 1988.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

“The overthrow of the regime in Iran is certain,” MEK Resistance Units

You just read:

(Video): “The overthrow of the Mullahs Regime in Iran is Certain,” MEK Resistance Units

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
(Video): “The overthrow of the Mullahs Regime in Iran is Certain,” MEK Resistance Units
(video) Iran Stealing Its Own Oil Tanker: A Continuous Scandal 
(Video) Iran – Resistance Units, MEK Supporters Mark 2nd Anniversary of the November 2019 Uprising
View All Stories From This Author