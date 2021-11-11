(Video): “The overthrow of the Mullahs Regime in Iran is Certain,” MEK Resistance Units
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The network of PMOI/MEK in Iran install posters of President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi and the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi in public places.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran— “We can, and we must free the occupied nation through uprising and rebellion.” Isfahan— “The overthrow of the inhumane enemy [mullahs] is certain.”
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran— “Your [Iranian people] uprising is the perseverance of a nation that will not live in disgrace” Tehran— “Honor the memory of fellow martyred friends. Uprisings can never be put out.”
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi” Ardabil— “Maryam Rajavi: We can and we must free Iran” Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran— “A free and prosperous Iran with Maryam Rajavi” Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi” Tehran— “The November 2019 uprising will be continued by the MEK”
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran— “The November 2019 uprising will continue” Tehran— “The November 2019 uprising will be continued by the MEK Resistance Units.” Bandar Abbas— “Down with Khamenei”
On the second anniversary of the November 2019 uprising in Iran, Iranians, supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) in 18 cities around the world.
MEK Supporters Commemorate the November Uprising in 18 Cities in Europe, North America, and Australia
On the eve of the second anniversary of the November 2019 uprising in Iran, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, November 5-7, 2021, Iranians, supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) in 18 cities around the world in Europe, North America, and Australia held demonstrations and rallies to honor the 1,500 martyrs of the November uprising.
The protesters called on the United Nations, European, and American governments to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.
In November 2019, the outraged protesters against the religious dictatorship took to the streets in more than 200 cities in Iran. By Khamenei’s direct order, the Revolutionary Guards shot and killed at least 1,500 demonstrators in a matter of a few days.
The rallies and demonstrations were held in Paris, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt, Cologne, Stuttgart, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo, Melbourne, Sydney, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, and Bucharest. The supporters of the Iranian Resistance set up large exhibitions of photographs and memorials of the martyrs of the November Uprising in all the rallies and gatherings.
Among the slogans were:
“The Iranian people demand the overthrow of the clerical dictatorship and the establishment of freedom and democracy,”
“To honor the 1,500 martyrs of the November 2019 uprising, support the continuation of the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom,”
“Condemn the repression, torture, and execution of Iran protesters,”
“The United Nations must recognize the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners as genocide and a crime against humanity,”
“The sacrifices of the November 2019 martyrs will stay alive in their comrades’ struggle for freedom,”
“Maryam Rajavi: Let us rise up, with national solidarity, we will bring closer our freedom,”
“Massoud Rajavi: Victory is ours, Tomorrow is ours,”
“A call on the UN, Europe, and United States: Ebrahim Raisi and Khamenei must be tried for 1988 genocide and the 2019 massacre,”
“Ebrahim Raisi should be prosecuted for the massacre of thousands of political prisoners, especially in 1988.”
