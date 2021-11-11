Arrests Made and Additional Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5300 Block of Dix Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce arrests and are seeking additional suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in the 5300 block of Dix Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:08 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Responding officers apprehended two suspects, who fled from a vehicle that had been previously reported stolen from Prince George’s County. Two handguns were recovered at the time of arrest.

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, and a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Unregistered Firearm, Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

This case remains under investigation.

Additional suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###