Submit Release
News Search

There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,011 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made and Additional Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5300 Block of Dix Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce arrests and are seeking additional suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in the 5300 block of Dix Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 12:08 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Responding officers apprehended two suspects, who fled from a vehicle that had been previously reported stolen from Prince George’s County. Two handguns were recovered at the time of arrest.

 

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, and a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Unregistered Firearm, Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

 

This case remains under investigation.

 

Additional suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

 

You just read:

Arrests Made and Additional Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5300 Block of Dix Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.