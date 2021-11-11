ZENDEV RECEIVES 2021 HIRE VETS MEDALLION AWARD FROM THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR
On November 10, 2021 – U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized ZenDev as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award.
U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized ZenDev as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor. ZenDev earned the gold award this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.
— Dan Konzen
This is an honor to receive and remains a commitment to who we are as a company, as a group, and most importantly as who we are as individuals. “We, at ZenDev, are passionate about those who have served and the sacrifices they have made, so often which go unnoticed. We are proud to support Veterans within our company as well as through outside organizations as much as possible. Veterans are atypical in the workforce and their backgrounds provide such strong leadership and strength in organizational cultures,” says Dan Konzen, Founder, and CEO of ZenDev.
ZenDev joins 848 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.
Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration aid criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation, and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.
About ZenDev
ZenDev specializes in making its clients superheroes by delivering organizational enlightenment through full-service strategic consulting & development, risk management and insurance, improvement of workflows, and bringing their creative ideas to life. For more information about ZenDev and its subsidiaries, visit zendevco.com.
About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program:
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate an unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. The 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2022. For more information about the program and the application process,
visit HIREVets.gov.
