Houston’s Next Level Urgent Care (NLUC) Expands, Opens New Clinics in Spring and Kingwood
One of the Fastest Growing Urgent Care Centers in Texas, NLUC Now Brings Quality, Affordable Healthcare to North HoustonHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for quality, affordable and accessible healthcare has paved the way for new Next Level Urgent Care (NLUC) clinic openings across the greater Houston and surrounding area – the newest now serving Spring and Kingwood residents.
Next Level Urgent Care Spring is located at 5211 FM 2920 and Next Level Urgent Care Kingwood is located at 4435 Kingwood Drive, both providing the same comprehensive range of primary care and urgent care services as the organization’s other award-winning facilities, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
The new clinics also offer the community COVID-19 resources, work injury care, school sports physicals and onsite x-ray with casting and splinting.
According to Next Level Urgent Care founder and CEO, Juliet Breeze, MD, the new clinics and continued growth of Next Level Urgent Care, LLC are a reflection of changing healthcare needs.
“Our business model ensures that we remain agile in a rapidly evolving healthcare industry. Our priority is meeting patient needs,” said Breeze.
The NLUC Spring and Kingwood clinics are among three new opening for the organization in recent months and precede two additional openings scheduled before the end of the year. Every community clinic opening secures the organization’s footing in a new healthcare market - closing the gaps in traditional healthcare.
The organization also provides employer health benefits solutions and onsite wellness clinics, research trials advancing innovative in-clinic treatments, and an expansive network of provider partnerships facilitating access and continuity of care for NLUC patients.
All Next Level Urgent Care clinics provide onsite x-ray as well as healthcare services for all ages - from broken bones and lacerations to ear, nose and throat conditions, gastrointestinal disorders and women’s health issues. The clinics also offer occupational health services, orthopedic injury support and customizable employer healthcare support programs.
Download the “Get in Line Online” app to schedule an appointment, or text “NLUCAPP” to 313131. Contact Next Level Urgent Care or call 281.783.8162 to learn more about Next Level services and programs.
About Next Level Urgent Care
The largest and fastest growing organization in Houston, Next Level Medical, LLC and its family of urgent care and onsite employee health and wellness clinics across the Houston metro area represent the vision of Juliet Breeze, MD, a primary care physician and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in healthcare. One of the few physician-owned urgent care organizations in Houston, which also provides occupational medicine and employer health benefits programs (Next Level PRIME), Next Level Urgent Care represents a new type of urgent care organization.
The organization is focused on the customer experience, providing quality and affordable healthcare - delivered using proprietary systems, organizational designs and “next level” clinical and business processes. Professional on-staff healthcare providers are procedurally trained to handle a wide range of acute urgent medical conditions and are part of an established referral network and collaborative effort to facilitate continuity of care and other specialized medical services. The clinics offer extended hours seven days a week and on holidays, at a fraction of the price of hospital emergency room or ER clinic visits.
