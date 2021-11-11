HYPERCRAFT AND GEISER BROTHERS SHOWCASE THE FUTURE OF RACING AND OFF-ROAD PERFORMANCE AT VELOCITY INVITATIONAL
Hypercraft is setting out to make EV a viable alternative to gas for everyone.
Hypercraft is here to show that the technology is available now. We are excited to play a significant role in changing consumer perceptions, and providing EV accessibility to everyone.”PROVO, UTAH, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hypercraft is an innovative new player in the EV space, supplying complete, turn-key electric vehicle powertrain systems for high-performance racing and powersports vehicles.
— Jake Hawksworth, Hypercraft Founder and CEO
Last week at SEMA Show in Las Vegas, NV, Hypercraft and their race program partner Geiser Brothers received an overwhelmingly positive response to their groundbreaking new collaboration — the world’s first all-electric unlimited desert race truck designed to go head-to-head against internal combustion engines in the world's most grueling long distance desert races. A Baja-bound truck that boasts 1,600 horsepower, approximately 250 miles worth of all-electric range, and revolutionary hybridized battery technology.
Hypercraft and their desert race truck will be in attendance at Velocity Invitational November 11–14. Hypercraft founder and CEO Jake Hawksworth will also be speaking on The Future of Motorsports Panel Discussion and Auction alongside industry leaders including Ford CEO Jim Farley, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, IndyCar president Jay Frye, and Richard Varner, CFO of MotoAmerica and chairman of the board of directors at the Petersen Museum. The panel and auction, held by the Petersen Museum, will take place November 12th from 5 pm to 9 pm PST. Come check out Hypercraft’s electric desert racing ambitions and learn more about the electrification of racing, both on road and off.
Hypercraft founders Eric Ream, Jake Hawksworth, Jon Miller, and their team, combine decades of experience in product development and marketing — with specific industry experience relating to high performance vehicles. They bring a specialized approach, capitalizing on recent innovations in EV technologies to deliver higher energy density, range, endurance, and performance to the real demands of high-throttle-use vehicles. Off-road racing is the perfect environment to test emerging technologies — offering the best competitors and the most extreme conditions. It is the ideal proving ground for Hypercraft to prove EV technology is here, ready to compete, and ready to win.
“Many people are excited about EV performance, but the public wants to see that high performance applications are reliable, have the endurance, and are widely available to builders, innovators, and specialty manufacturers like Geiser Brothers,” said Mr. Hawksworth. “Hypercraft is here to show that the technology is available now. We are excited to play a significant role in changing consumer perceptions, and providing EV accessibility to everyone.”
Hypercraft projects the full release of their electric propulsion system by February 2022. Velocity Invitational is one of only two venues to get an early look at the product before official launch.
