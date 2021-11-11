Human Capital Management Industry Predicted to Tank $22,174 Million by 2023
The HCM Industry is expected to witness an average growth rate of 7.8% during the forecast period, due to an increase in demand for a unified HCM suite.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Human Capital Management Industry by Component, Deployment Type and Industry Verticals: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global HCM industry was valued at $13,004 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $22,174 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2023. The managed services segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
North America was the largest revenue contributor in the global market in 2016 due to the growing need to automate personnel processes such as talent management, performance management and compensation management. In addition, increased acceptance of cloud-based solutions and low cost of implementation and maintenance are driving market growth. In addition, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing need to optimize HR capabilities, increased acceptance of HCM solutions among SMEs, and other factors Increase.
In 2016, the services segment had the largest market share. In addition, managed services will have the highest growth rates from 2017 to 2023 due to system optimization in the early stages of implementation, post-production support, and time and cost savings to ensure a smooth transition for the organization. Expected to show. The key players profiled in the study include ADP LLC, Cornerstone OnDemand, Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Infor, Kronos, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, LLC, and Ultimate Software Group, Inc. These players have adopted competitive strategies, such as geographical expansions, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships & collaborations, to expand the growth of the HCM Industry.
Key Findings of the Human Capital Management Industry:
• The services segment accounted for the highest share in the global Human Capital Management Industry in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2023.
• Managed services is projected to witness the highest growth rate of 10.4%.
• North America generated the highest share of $7,439 million, in terms of revenue, in 2016.
