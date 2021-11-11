How Knowledge Anywhere’s New Training Platform Redesign Engages Learners and Breathes Life Into Corporate Learning

Scheduled to go live later this year, Knowledge Anywhere has announced the relaunch of its flagship product, a Learning Management System (LMS).

KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of 2019, there are over 800 Learning Management Systems (LMS) competing in the training industry. That’s a lot of competition between plenty of qualified providers. So what makes Knowledge Anywhere’s platform any different, and how will a 2022 LMS redesign keep them top of mind?

With a proven 23 year track record in the eLearning field, Knowledge Anywhere has some impressive stats. Their average enterprise customer stays with them for about 7 years, they have had over 3 million learners worldwide, and their training is relatively affordable, with the average cost to train an employee annually being about the price of a movie ticket. But besides their customer service, breadth, and affordability, Knowledge Anywhere makes constant updates to their system, with learners in mind.

“Knowledge Anywhere’s new system takes their training technology to an elevated, modern product that puts customers at the top of mind. It’s always a good sign when a training provider is constantly listening to feedback and implementing new upgrades!”

- Craig Weiss, CEO and Lead Analyst for The Craig Weiss Group

Scheduled to go live later this year, Knowledge Anywhere has announced the relaunch of its flagship product, a Learning Management System (LMS). Although the main changes to the platform are UI and UX based, the 2022 LMS User Update will spotlight new or improved features to the old system, including home page action buttons, a message center, visually-forward progress reporting, filtered learning paths, and more.

“We’re so excited to launch this update. With the help of our current customer feedback, we’ve designed a system that works best for the people who actually use it. This new training platform design incorporates the best parts of our older system, while implementing new, useful features meant to facilitate the best learning experience.”

- Charlie Gillette, Founder and President



About Knowledge Anywhere (an IEH company):

Located in the Seattle area since 1998, Knowledge Anywhere creates and deploys easy-to-use, performance-based eLearning tools to make the transfer of knowledge more flexible, effective and engaging across organizations large and small. With end-to-end training solutions, including Learning Management Systems (LMS) and Course Development, Knowledge Anywhere is focused on a customer-centric approach, strategizing and assisting organizations as they leverage eLearning to engage, enable, and inspire their workforces and beyond.