DevOps Industry Worth $9,407 Million by 2023, Huge Opportunity For Investors

DevOps Industry

The global DevOps Industry is in its growth phase and is expected to witness a growth rate of 18.7% during the forecast period

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing trends in application development due to the growth of digital businesses and the proliferation of digitalization across different industries are key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global DevOps industry during the forecast period. DevOps practices have changed the way businesses and software vendors develop applications, digital platforms, and digital services.

The global market is growing significantly by supporting the efficient delivery of software and infrastructure management through new innovations in software development processes and toolkits. With the increasing need to meet the diverse demands of consumers, all applications need to be updated to adapt to new features. This is also a factor driving the demand for DevOps among digital companies.

According to a new report by Allied Market Research, titled, "DevOps Industry by Solution, Deployment, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023”, the global DevOps Industry size was valued at $2,885 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $9,407 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 177 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2391

In 2016, the cloud segment will have the largest share of the DevOps industry and will experience the highest growth rates from 2017 to 2023 due to the high demand for cloud computing services and the need for better application management such as agile management. Expected. , Portfolio management, application performance management, application experience analysis, and service management. Cloud deployment provides an efficient solution for infrastructure management and real-time user feedback. In addition, it manages risk in complex environments, provides multi-level applications, and mitigates the risks associated with automated cloud compliance.

DevOps adoption in large enterprises is relatively high compared to SMEs due to capital investment capabilities and short development cycle requirements. This is due to the increased adoption of DevOps by large companies and the support of market growth over the next few years. In addition, the need for operational integration and effective collaboration creates the need for effective DevOps implementation in large enterprises, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the DevOps industry.

North America made the largest revenue contribution to the global DevOps industry in 2016 due to increased adoption of automated process software and low cost of process automation setup and maintenance services. In addition, with increasing operational efficiency and increasing demand for automated business process implementation in key countries such as the United States, Canada and Mexico, major vendors are investing in developing DevOps solutions from these regions. The Asia-Pacific DevOps industry is expected to grow at its highest rate during the forecast period due to the growing demand for automated business process implementation among companies in China, Singapore, Australia and South Korea.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2391

Key Findings of the Study:

• By solution type, the monitoring & performance management segment dominated the DevOps industry in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2017 to 2023. However, the lifecycle management segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period in the DevOps industry.

• By deployment, the cloud segment dominated the DevOps Industry share in 2016. However, the On-premise segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the DevOps Industry in 2016. However, the small and medium enterprises segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in terms of CAGR in the coming years whereas North America dominated in terms of revenue, in 2016.

Some of the key market players profiled in the DevOps Industry analysis include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft Corporation, EMC Corporation, VersionOne, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Google, Inc., and CA Technologies. Major players operating in this market have witnessed significant adoption of strategies that include business expansion and partnership to reduce supply and demand gap. With increase in big data initiatives across the globe, major players have collaborated their product portfolio to provide differentiated and innovative products. This study includes market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Similar Reports -

1. Game Development Software Market

2. Application Development Software Market



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.