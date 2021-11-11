Researchers, scientists and clinicians from Stanford, Memorial Sloan Kettering, MD Anderson and Mass General are coming together to cure lung cancer.

Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer deaths, affecting over 150,000 people in the United States alone. Statistically, lung cancer kills nearly as many people as the next three cancers.” — American Cancer Society

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coast to Coast Medical Centers Join Forces to Fight A Deadly Form of Lung Cancer

On Friday, November 19, 2021, an initial meeting will open the gates to collaboration between prestigious medical centers nationwide in their common fight against RET positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The Happy Lungs Project and the RETpositive organization are bringing together researchers, clinicians, and scientists from Stanford, Memorial Sloan Kettering, MD Anderson and Mass General/Harvard Medical School, to collaborate on current research and create a roadmap for conquering NSCLC driven by the RET (rearranged during transfection) mutation.

Work on related RET cancers has been advancing at several institutions independently; however, this joint conversation will facilitate a strategic effort to bring multiple centers and resources together in order to advance the agenda in collaboration.

NSCLC accounts for 80-85% of lung cancer cases, and is the most common type of lung cancer seen in people who do not smoke. It is more common in women than men, more likely than other types of lung cancer to occur in young people, and often produces a small chance of survival beyond 5 years after diagnosis.

Patients with RET-driven NSCLC have fusions between their RET gene and other DNA segments, which can lead to the over-production of proteins that spur the growth of cancer cells.

“We all have RET genes in our bodies, a parallel to the light switches in our homes. When a person has a RET alteration, instead of turning on and off as it should, the ‘light switch’ gets stuck in the on-position and causes cells to constantly divide and cancer to grow,” according to John V. Heymach, Chair of Thoracic Oncology, MDAnderson Cancer Center.

Presenters at the event will include Alexander Drilon of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Justin F. Gainor of Mass General Research Institute / Harvard Medical School, Steven Artandi of the Stanford Cancer Institute, and John V. Heymach of MD Anderson Cancer Center. Additional researchers, clinicians, and pharmaceutical representatives will participate in the discussion to follow.

RETpositive is a patient-driven support and advocacy group that aims to improve the quality of life and extend life expectancy of RET mutation cancer patients.

The Happy Lungs Project is a newly formed 501(c)3 public charity whose mission is to support researchers and clinicians in finding dependable treatments and ultimately a cure for RET Positive NSCLC, while providing hopeful and helpful information to empower patients in their own journey and healing.

Happy Lungs Project (HLP) www.happylungsproject.org

Contacts:

Dr. Daniel Stromberg

Scientific Liaison, The Happy Lungs Project, info@happylungsproject.org