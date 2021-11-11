JOINT RELEASE:Law to Provide Equitable Benefits for LGBT Veterans Goes Into Effect!

Law addresses legal flaw to ensure LGBT veterans can access benefits

DENVER, CO – Today, the Restoration of Honor Act, championed by Senator Dominick Moreno (D-Commerce City) and Representative David Ortiz (D-Littleton), officially became effective. SB21-026, signed into law earlier this year, ensures that LGBT veterans who receive a dishonorable discharge from the military due to their sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression can access the same veterans benefits as their peers.

“Today, as we celebrate Veterans Day, we also celebrate an important and historic step toward equity and fairness within our military,” said Senator Dominick Moreno (D-Commerce City). “No one should be denied state benefits owed to every other Colorado veteran simply because of who they are, but that has sadly been the case – until now. With this law, we’re saying loud and clear that all members of our military, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation, deserve to receive the same benefits as their counterparts when they return home from duty – and that’s exactly what this law intends to accomplish.”

“Our nation’s military is the world’s premier fighting force because the men and women who serve do so voluntarily and with immense pride in their country,” said Representative David Ortiz (D-Littleton). “Ensuring that veterans receive the benefits they’ve earned regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation will go a long way toward guaranteeing that they can continue to feel pride in their service. Today marks an important step forward for Colorado’s veteran community, and I’m humbled to have played a part.”

Before the repeal of "Don't ask, Don't tell," countless service members were discharged other than honorably due to their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. This prevented many LGBTQ+ veterans in Colorado from qualifying for the same state programs and benefits that their peers have access to. SB21-026, the Restoration of Honor Act, will create the "discharged LGBT veteran" status and allow Coloradans who fall under this category to access existing state programs available to honorably discharged veterans.